Devils Touch Down in Prague | NOTEBOOK

After a seven and a half hour flight from Newark, the New Jersey Devils touched down in Prague on Monday morning in the lead-up to the Global Series between the Devils and Buffalo Sabres kicking off the new NHL regular season.

Straight off the plane, the team headed right to the rink to try and shake off some of the impending jet lag.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe had two options on what he was going to ask of his team upon arriving in Prague, gageing the feel of his team before making the final determination.

"I had kind of two plans I was going to go with based on the mood and the vibe of the team and overall energy level," Keefe said. "It felt like we could get some stuff done today, so that was positive."

"I do sense excitement," he added. "It was evident on the ice today at a time when you know no one would have been upset or questioned them if the energy was low and the pace was slow in practice, but they worked today. They skated. We felt the energy and the vibe before practice were enough to make it to a point where we could have a meeting and go through some things.

Check out the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!