Stadium Series at MetLife to have park theme this weekend

It will not be a walk in the park when the NHL plays back-to-back outdoor games this weekend in East Rutherford, New Jersey, but it will look like it.
The NHL will transform MetLife Stadium into “NHL Stadium Series Park.”
Grass will surround the ice. There will be plants, paths, park benches, picnic tables and more. People will jog, ride bikes, push strollers and walk dogs when the New Jersey Devils host the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SN1) and the New York Islanders host the New York Rangers on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).
Kids will play on NHL STREET rinks decorated by local artists representing the four teams, showcasing the NHL street hockey program. The rinks will be complete with chain-link fences and metal bleachers.
The Jonas Brothers will hold a pregame concert at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday in what will appear to be an amphitheater, giving ticket buyers a 2-for-1 deal. They’ll also perform during the second intermission Saturday. The indie pop band AJR will perform during the first intermission Sunday.
“If you talk to anybody who grew up in New Jersey, they’ll tell you the town they grew up in and the park they spent their childhood at,” said NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer, who grew up in Union, New Jersey, a little more than 20 minutes south of the stadium. “That’s pretty commonplace around these parts.”