Shero family has unique perspective on Devils-Flyers rivalry ahead of Stadium Series

Ray Shero was 9 years old when his father was hired by the Flyers in 1971, and fondly remembers living and playing hockey in the region.

"I think the Philadelphia fans are probably the most passionate; Flyers fans in particular," he said. "It's intimidating for fans or opposing teams. Fortunately, they raised the glass a long way since back in the day so no one can jump over. But it is an intimidating place, Philadelphia, for teams to play in. And I think that's part of the fans and the mentality of Philadelphia and they really enjoy that and they're passionate about their team. It just makes for great theater.

"It's really a great spot and to have that passionate of a fan base, it's just awesome."

Fred Shero stepped down as Flyers coach in 1978 to coach the New York Rangers, until he was fired during the 1980-81 season. He returned to the NHL in 1982 to work for the Devils, who had just relocated from Colorado.

"I think he really enjoyed [broadcasting]," Ray said. "Larry Hirsch was the play-by-play guy and he was awesome. He loved being involved in the game. Those Devils teams weren't that good, but the GM was Max McNabb, he was one of the classiest people in the game.

"The best thing about being in the game was being in the game and talking hockey and I think that's what he really enjoyed. My mom (Mariette) went to almost all the games and really became friends with a lot of the people there. And I know she always looked at that time fondly before she passed away in 2010."

Some of those relationship lasted from Fred's broadcasting days into Ray's time as Devils GM.

"When I went to work to the Devils in 2015, Marie Carnevale (director of hockey administration) was there, but I knew Marie Carnevale before Lou (Lamoriello) got there (as president in 1987), and she's still there," Ray said. "Then having an opportunity to work with Lou for two and a half months when I got to Jersey as GM was fantastic."

During his five seasons, the Devils reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs once, in 2018, after missing the previous five seasons, and selected forwards Nico Hischier (2017) and Jack Hughes (2019) with the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft.

Shero now is a senior adviser to Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin, but has always felt a Flyers connection, mostly through the Flyers Alumni Association, which always included Mariette Shero any time the Stanley Cup championship teams were celebrated. But he also had a proud parent moment when Kyle was hired in 2022 after a four-season playing career at Connecticut College.

"It was one of the best feelings I've had," Ray said. "That's the first Shero back with the Flyers, and that's a huge part of my life and my family's life. ... To have Kyle back there with a really great group of people, it's been wonderful."