Shero family has unique perspective on Devils-Flyers rivalry ahead of Stadium Series

3 generations have worked in various roles with Philadelphia, New Jersey

By Adam Kimelman
The Shero family might have the most unique perspective on the rivalry between the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils.

Three generations have lived and worked on each side and understand the passion of the fan bases that will pack MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, for the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on Feb. 17 (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SN1).

"I think it's awesome that with the Stadium Series, you're looking at whatever (number) it's going to be, people," Ray Shero said. "I just think it's incredible for the fans there."

Hockey Hall of Fame member Fred Shero coached the Flyers to Stanley Cup championships in 1974 and 1975. He also worked as a Devils broadcaster from 1982-86.

His son, Ray Shero, grew up in the Philadelphia area while his father coached the Flyers, and later was general manager of the Devils from 2015-20.

Kyle Shero, Ray's son and Fred's grandson, is in his second season as a scout with the Flyers.

"I think it definitely had a draw for me with the Flyers and the connection there with my grandfather," Kyle Shero said of working for the Flyers. "I never did that just because of him, but it definitely does have an appeal in that sense where now that I'm here, it felt easy, it felt natural. Definitely feels like home."

Ray Shero was 9 years old when his father was hired by the Flyers in 1971, and fondly remembers living and playing hockey in the region.

"I think the Philadelphia fans are probably the most passionate; Flyers fans in particular," he said. "It's intimidating for fans or opposing teams. Fortunately, they raised the glass a long way since back in the day so no one can jump over. But it is an intimidating place, Philadelphia, for teams to play in. And I think that's part of the fans and the mentality of Philadelphia and they really enjoy that and they're passionate about their team. It just makes for great theater.

"It's really a great spot and to have that passionate of a fan base, it's just awesome."

Fred Shero stepped down as Flyers coach in 1978 to coach the New York Rangers, until he was fired during the 1980-81 season. He returned to the NHL in 1982 to work for the Devils, who had just relocated from Colorado.

"I think he really enjoyed [broadcasting]," Ray said. "Larry Hirsch was the play-by-play guy and he was awesome. He loved being involved in the game. Those Devils teams weren't that good, but the GM was Max McNabb, he was one of the classiest people in the game.

"The best thing about being in the game was being in the game and talking hockey and I think that's what he really enjoyed. My mom (Mariette) went to almost all the games and really became friends with a lot of the people there. And I know she always looked at that time fondly before she passed away in 2010."

Some of those relationship lasted from Fred's broadcasting days into Ray's time as Devils GM.

"When I went to work to the Devils in 2015, Marie Carnevale (director of hockey administration) was there, but I knew Marie Carnevale before Lou (Lamoriello) got there (as president in 1987), and she's still there," Ray said. "Then having an opportunity to work with Lou for two and a half months when I got to Jersey as GM was fantastic."

During his five seasons, the Devils reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs once, in 2018, after missing the previous five seasons, and selected forwards Nico Hischier (2017) and Jack Hughes (2019) with the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft.

Shero now is a senior adviser to Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin, but has always felt a Flyers connection, mostly through the Flyers Alumni Association, which always included Mariette Shero any time the Stanley Cup championship teams were celebrated. But he also had a proud parent moment when Kyle was hired in 2022 after a four-season playing career at Connecticut College.

"It was one of the best feelings I've had," Ray said. "That's the first Shero back with the Flyers, and that's a huge part of my life and my family's life. ... To have Kyle back there with a really great group of people, it's been wonderful."

Though Kyle, who was born in 1998, never met Fred Shero, who died in 1990 at age 65, he was raised on the legacy his grandfather left in Philadelphia.

"When I got a chance to meet guys like Bobby Clarke and some of the guys that played for him back in the day, it's pretty cool to hear how they spoke about him so highly and how that team and that culture, they set a standard in Philadelphia for all the sports teams," Kyle said. "The people that are in Philadelphia, how much they love the team and just what they stood for ... it was pretty cool to learn about that."

Not long after he was hired, Kyle got to see for the first time the statue honoring his grandfather that stands on the former site of the Spectrum, the Flyers' home when Fred coached them. When the statue was unveiled in 2014, Kyle was away at a hockey tournament.

"It was a bit surreal to be honest," he said. "You understand from the stories people tell you, and when I read the books, and we have a lot of good stuff in our house still, all the boxes packed up, his coaching manuals he wrote up in his own handwriting and some pretty cool things like that. I've read through all that stuff and I've gotten that type of story. ... So, to see that in person for the first time really kind of put into perspective what he must have meant there.

"I know from what my dad said what Philadelphia became to them as well. It went both ways; they loved that city just as much as they might have loved my grandfather."

Ray and Kyle weren't sure if they would be able to make it to MetLife Stadium for the outdoor game, but their family's impact on the Flyers and Devils will reverberate throughout the day.

