Opportunity Ahead for Casey | PROSPECT WATCH

Seamus Casey is back where it all began.
Casey, 21, was recalled by the Devils on Feb. 18 from Utica of the American Hockey League. He originally opened the season with New Jersey, playing in the club’s opening eight games before being assigned to Utica in mid-October.
“It’s great. Your goal is to come back up,” he said Wednesday after practice. “I’m happy to be up. It’s super exciting to be with the guys. I’m just happy.”
Casey’s recall coincides with the club placing defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler, who underwent a procedure during the 4 Nations break, on Injured Reserve with an undisclosed injury. Siegenthaler will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks for a better idea of his recovery timeline. In the meantime, the Devils have brought up Simon Nemec and Casey.
Nemec played the past two NHL games in Siegenthaler’s place. But there will certainly be some competition for playing time.
“There’s always competition,” Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “For Seamus Casey, whether he’s here or in Utica, he’s always on the top of our mind, especially when you have an injury on defense.”
“Anytime you get called up it’s an opportunity,” Casey said. “Obviously, with an injury, you hope (Siegenthaler) is back soon and healthy. But it’s an opportunity. It doesn’t matter how they come.”
Casey certainly showed what he’s capable of in the NHL during the opening eight games of the season. He notched three goals and four points, including a two-point night against Utah.
Casey joined the Devils in Prague, Czechia as part of the NHL’s Global Series to open the season. He scored his first NHL goal, on a power play, in the second game against Buffalo and after the game was given a shower while entering the locker room.