Opportunity Ahead for Casey | PROSPECT WATCH

“It was awesome. Something I’ll always remember, getting a start up here was a blast,” he said. “The guys were great. Scoring a few goals was awesome, super fun.”

But Casey is mature enough to know that he can’t rest on his laurels. While he enjoyed some success in the NHL, the was over four months ago.

“I think it’s important not to focus on the past because then you’re not worried about what’s in front of you,” he said. “But it’s something I’ll always remember, a good start to my first season.”

Casey accepted his re-assignment to Utica with aplomb. He was given clear objectives to work on in the AHL with the Comets.

“If they’re telling me something that’s because they want me to be the best player I can be because they want what’s best for the team,” Casey said. “Listening to it subjectively, in what I need to do and focusing on that. It’s pretty obvious they’re telling me the truth. If I want to get back up here, this is what I need to do.”

Some of those key areas are his work down low and getting clean breakouts up ice.

“Going down one of the big focuses was being super consistent, like breaking the puck out, being super-efficient below the dots,” he said. “That’s the focus for any D but it was something they wanted me to focus on. It’s what I’ve been working on, trying to get that part of my game to a higher level.

“Offensively, I think they were pretty happy, and overall defensively they were. There are a few minor things. They are huge things when you have to do them every single night.”

Casey has played in 22 games with Utica, posting three goals and 15 points. The 5-foot-9, 162-pound blueliner was named to the AHL All-Star Classic, but missed the game due to a wrist injury that sidelined him for nearly eight weeks.

Despite the injury and time missed, Casey kept a positive attitude.

“Being injured sucks. It’s not fun, but I consider myself pretty fortunate, it being my first surgery,” he said. “A lot of guys have had much worse luck. On days where it wasn’t a ton of fun, I was thinking about how I’m really fortunate that this is my first real injury to deal with.”

Casey credited the Comets training staff, particularly athletic trainer Katie Davis, for helping in his recovery.

“Focusing on what the training staff is doing with you day-to-day, listening to the athletic staff, your rehab is extremely important,” he said. “Thankful to have them with me every day. It wasn’t super long, 7-8 weeks. Got back right after break. It was exciting to get back.”