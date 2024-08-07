Salminen Takes the Road Less Traveled | FEATURE

Devils forward prospect Samu Salminen completed his sophomore season of collegiate hockey in 2023-24 with the University of Connecticut. The Helsinki, Finnish native posted seven goals and 17 points in 35 games for the Huskies. Taking the college route is an unusual path for European players. Salminen chose it to better and more quickly adapt to the smaller surfaces in North American play. The Jokerit product spoke about his game at the Devils recent Development Camp in early July.

On how the college game has helped in his development…

For the European player, when you come to North America, the rink is different. The hockey is different. It forces you to make changes in your game. The last two years taught me well, some different things and some areas, how to get to the pro level and the main things that I probably missed before after playing two years in Europe. I think it’s good for my development. I recommend it for a lot of young guys from Europe. It gives you a different perspective.