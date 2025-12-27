Devils Using Same Lineup as Tuesday in Home Tilt | PREVIEW

MORNING SKATE RECAP

NEWARK, NJ. - The Devils return from the holiday break knowing there is very little margin for error, and very little separation, anywhere in the standings.

As they open the post break stretch tonight at Prudential Center against Washington, the message inside the room has been consistent. Get to the game early, establish habits quickly, and let familiarity do the rest.

Head coach Sheldon Keefe acknowledged the brief pause came fast but was still valuable, especially after a demanding schedule.

“It goes by in a blur,” Keefe said. “But it’s nice, and I know a lot of our players had great times with their families and time to decompress. Now it’s about getting back at it.”

Keefe described the break as an unofficial reflection point, not a reset button but a chance to assess where the group stands.

“I think all the teams in the league are taking away how tight it is,” he said. “How good everybody is and how every game is tight and up for grabs, and how every point matters. Even though it's a short break, it feels like a long one in a season like this.”

That reality is amplified by the opponent. Washington enters with one of the stronger records in the league since mid November and a reputation for capitalizing on mistakes. For the Devils, that puts extra weight on the opening minutes.

“Getting a good start here coming out of this little break would be important for us,” Keefe said.

Captain Nico Hischier put it more simply.

“Whoever finds their game tonight first wins the game,” Hischier said. “After breaks that’s always the case. Everything is so tight, but that makes it fun too. We have to embrace that challenge.”

Same Lineup

The Devils will do so with the same lineup they used in their last game before the break, a sign of continuity rather than experimentation:

Meier - Hischier - Mercer

Palat - Hughes - Bratt

Gritsyuk - Glass - Brown

Cotter - Glendening - Noesen

Siegenthaler - Hamilton

Hughes - Pesce

Dillon - White

Keefe admitted the performance itself did not meet expectations, but he stressed the value of stability, particularly with players still being reintegrated.

“I didn’t really like what I saw, to be honest,” Keefe said. “But I don’t think that’s because of the lines. Familiarity is important, especially as we’re reintegrating Jack and Gritsyuk coming back from injuries. Giving them some stability with line mates is important.”