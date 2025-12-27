Devils Using Same Lineup as Tuesday in Home Tilt | PREVIEW
Washington Capitals visit Prudential Center following a much-needed holiday break
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (20-16-1) vs. WASHINGTON CAPITALS (19-13-5)
The Devils return from the holiday break with a game at home Saturday against the Washington Capitals. The game time is 7:08 p.m. ET.
Read below for your game preview and check back for the pre-game story.
MORNING SKATE RECAP
NEWARK, NJ. - The Devils return from the holiday break knowing there is very little margin for error, and very little separation, anywhere in the standings.
As they open the post break stretch tonight at Prudential Center against Washington, the message inside the room has been consistent. Get to the game early, establish habits quickly, and let familiarity do the rest.
Head coach Sheldon Keefe acknowledged the brief pause came fast but was still valuable, especially after a demanding schedule.
“It goes by in a blur,” Keefe said. “But it’s nice, and I know a lot of our players had great times with their families and time to decompress. Now it’s about getting back at it.”
Keefe described the break as an unofficial reflection point, not a reset button but a chance to assess where the group stands.
“I think all the teams in the league are taking away how tight it is,” he said. “How good everybody is and how every game is tight and up for grabs, and how every point matters. Even though it's a short break, it feels like a long one in a season like this.”
That reality is amplified by the opponent. Washington enters with one of the stronger records in the league since mid November and a reputation for capitalizing on mistakes. For the Devils, that puts extra weight on the opening minutes.
“Getting a good start here coming out of this little break would be important for us,” Keefe said.
Captain Nico Hischier put it more simply.
“Whoever finds their game tonight first wins the game,” Hischier said. “After breaks that’s always the case. Everything is so tight, but that makes it fun too. We have to embrace that challenge.”
Same Lineup
The Devils will do so with the same lineup they used in their last game before the break, a sign of continuity rather than experimentation:
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Gritsyuk - Glass - Brown
Cotter - Glendening - Noesen
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Hughes - Pesce
Dillon - White
Keefe admitted the performance itself did not meet expectations, but he stressed the value of stability, particularly with players still being reintegrated.
“I didn’t really like what I saw, to be honest,” Keefe said. “But I don’t think that’s because of the lines. Familiarity is important, especially as we’re reintegrating Jack and Gritsyuk coming back from injuries. Giving them some stability with line mates is important.”
On the back end, Keefe said the Devils have shown progress defensively, even if the results have not always followed.
“There’s been good attention to detail, especially on recoveries,” he said. “It’s a game of mistakes, but it’s the second and third efforts where guys clean things up for one another. Our goaltending has been strong, which gives everybody more confidence, but we haven’t been perfect. That just shows how tight these games are.”
Brenden Dillon echoed that sentiment, noting how thin the line has been between wins and losses.
“I haven’t been part of something like this where so many teams are right in the thick of it,” Dillon said. “You win two or three games, you’re in a playoff spot. You lose one, you’re out. That’s the NHL now. Every play, every period, every shift matters.”
The Devils starting goaltender for tonight's game was not confirmed.
Game Management
Dillon pointed back to a stretch earlier in the season when the Devils managed games more effectively, even when they were not at their best.
“We understood the importance of game management,” he said. “Whether you’re up one, down one, or tied late, there’s merit in getting to overtime, in staying above players, in blocking a shot, in a good penalty kill. The margin of error is so small.”
For Hischier, the focus remains on process rather than outcomes, especially when offense has not always come easily.
“Sometimes they go in, sometimes they don’t,” he said. “What we can control is doing the process right. Going to the net, stopping at the net, trying to make pucks fall our way. You can’t get too frustrated. You have to find that balance.”
The Devils understand the challenge Washington presents, from its physicality to the way its defense activates offensively. They also understand the opportunity that comes with the first game back.
“It’s a chance to get back to our game quickly,” Keefe said. “To get positive momentum and put ourselves in a similar situation to how we started the season.”
With the standings compressed and no easy points available, the Devils know tonight is not about easing back in. It is about competing immediately, embracing the grind, and setting a tone that carries beyond one game.
As Hischier put it, “You have to enjoy the process, enjoy the ups and downs, and try to build a rhythm. We’re trying to build that here, starting tonight.”
Against a Capitals team comfortable in tight games, that work begins right away.
THE SCOOP
The Devils look to get back on the winning side of things following a holiday break reset with a game against the Washington Capitals.
New Jersey has dropped each of its last two and are 4-6-0 overall in their last 10 games. They are one point behind the Florida Panthers for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and two points back of the Washington Capitals, who hold the first wild card spot.
The Eastern Conference remains tight as third place to 13th is only separated by five points. The Devils are tied with Ottawa for 10th in the conference at 41 points while Washington is tied with Tampa bay for 6th at 43 points.
The Devils' leading goal scorers are Timo Meier and Jack Hughes with 11 goals each. Hughes has remained atop the Devils' goal-scoring list despite missing close to six weeks with a finger injury.
Tom Wilson has had an outstanding season for the Capitals with 17 goals and 34 points. At 31 years old, he's on pace for the best season of his career in both goals and points.
At age 40, Alex Ovechkin is still incredibly effective. He's second on the Caps in goals with 14 and points with 31. His career regular season goal total -- an NHL all-time record -- is now at 911.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Nico Hischier has three points, all assists to lead the Devils in both categories over the team's last five. Connor Brown's two goals are the most of any Devil in that span.
Capitals: John Carlson has five points and three assists in his last five games. Aliaksei Protas has three goals in five games to pace the Caps in that category.
INJURIES
Devils:
Nemec (undisclosed)
Dadonov (upper body)
Kovacevic (knee)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
MacEwen (upper body)
Capitals:
Sandin (upper body)
Wilson (illness)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Nov. 15 at Capitals, 3-2 W (SO)
- Dec. 27 vs. Capitals
- Mar. 20 at Capitals
- Apr. 2 vs. Capitals
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
CAPITALS
GOALS
J.Hughes & Meier, 11
Wilson, 17
ASSISTS
Bratt, 23
Carlson, 21
POINTS
Bratt & Hischier, 29
Wilson, 34
GAME NOTES
- The Capitals have the fourth-best record in the NHL since Nov. 17 (11-5-3, .658 P%).
- Dylan Strome scored his seventh goal of the season on Dec. 23 vs. the New York Rangers and extended his point streak to three games (1g-3a–4p).