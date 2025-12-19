Devils Look to Build on Vegas Momentum Against Utah | PREVIEW
Devils looking to win their fourth game in their last six outings in a trip to the Beehive State
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (19-14-1) at UTAH MAMMOTH (17-16-3)
The Devils wrap up a two-game road trip with a game against the Utah Mammoth.
Read below for your game preview presented by Integrate Comfort Systems and check back for the pre-game story.
MORNING SKATE RECAP
SALT LAKE CITY, UT - The Devils arrive in Salt Lake City with a clearer sense of who they want to be and a fresh opportunity to prove it against a Utah team that has quietly made its home ice difficult to play on.
After a win in Vegas that head coach Sheldon Keefe described as process-driven rather than result-based, the Devils are focused less on the scoreboard and more on replicating habits.
“You want to be process-driven,” Keefe said. “Whether it’s five-on-five, penalty kill, or power play, you want to put forth something you can believe in and duplicate and build upon.”
That mindset showed up immediately against the Golden Knights, particularly on special teams. Even without a power-play goal, the Devils generated momentum early.
“Within just a few seconds of our first power play, Nico rips one off the post,” Keefe said. “We had a couple great saves (against us) right after that. That gives the team confidence offensively, and I think that transfers into the five-on-five play too.”
Jesper Bratt echoed that sentiment, pointing to the two days between games as a reset.
“We had a little bit more of a meeting to refocus and try to find our identity again,” Bratt said. “The way the game started in Vegas, first shift, getting thrown into the fire right away, that was good for us.”
Identity Over Outcomes
For Bratt, the biggest takeaway from Vegas wasn’t what went on the scoresheet, but how the Devils played.
“I think the power play was good as well and pretty much did everything without scoring,” he said. “It’s our reads, being aggressive, the other guys reading off what the first guy’s doing. If he’s pressuring, then everyone else is joining.”
That aggression has also carried over to the penalty kill.
“Our swagger on the PK, even on the bench, it’s like, ‘Guys, we’ll get this done and create momentum and then we’ll go to work,’” Bratt said.
Keefe agreed that those details have been missing at times.
“In terms of striking early, being organized, solving pressure, winning face-offs, it hasn’t quite been there for us,” he said. “So I loved how we dug in, won the face-off, were able to strike right away and get the puck back. That’s what you want your power play to look like.”
The challenge now is consistency.
“We’ve been doing a pretty good job,” Bratt said, “but the challenge for us has been to do it over and over again and not take a step back. Today’s the perfect test after the type of game we played in Vegas.”
Managing the Middle of the Ice
Against a Utah team that ranks among the league leaders in shot differential and thrives on quick transitions, the neutral zone looms large.
“We want to be in and out of our zone quickly, through the neutral zone,” Keefe said. “When we do that, we’re able to tilt the ice and get our forechecking game going or even a rush game if you catch them in between.”
Bratt pointed to improved structure from the forwards as a key factor.
“We’ve been talking a lot about having that guy close to the battle but also being ready to skate back the other way,” he said. “Stripping pucks in the neutral zone to transition and go the other way. Last game in Vegas, we had a good identity with that.”
Keefe noted there’s still work to do.
“If there was one area we want to clean up from Vegas, it’s that we lost our (high forward) a few times,” he said. “But for the most part, we’ve done a good job of being above the threat and killing plays early.”
Ready for the Test
Utah presents a different challenge than Vegas, but one the Devils believe fits their focus on habits and detail.
“This is a team that forechecks well, is dangerous on the rush, and defends through the neutral zone very well,” Keefe said. “Managing that area of the game is going to be important for us.”
For Bratt, the circumstances are familiar.
“We’ve dealt with this in the past where guys are hurt and the guys in the room have to get the job done,” he said. “It’s just about not taking a step back.”
The team held an optional skate after a late and lengthy practice yesterday afternoon. As such, we don't know much about the lineup including who might start in goal.
THE SCOOP
The Devils are looking to sweep their short two-game road trip through the Western United States after winning on Wednesday night in Vegas, 2-1 in a shootout.
Heading into Thursday's action, the club was sitting in the second wild card spot, two points behind the Islanders for second in the Metro Division. Devils are 3-8-0 in their last 11 games but have won three of their last five. Defenseman Brett Pesce returned to the lineup on Wednesday to help provide some stability to a beat-up blueline.
Simon Nemec remains out with a lower-body injury. He and Luke Hughes are tied for the team lead in points among blueliners with 18. Nemec is fifth on the entire team in goals with seven.
The trio of Nico Hischier, Dawson Mercer and Jack Hughes lead the team in goals with 10. Hughes has been out since mid-November but his 10 goals in 17 games remains atop the team's leaderboard.
Utah is tied for the last wild card spot in the Western Conference. After starting off the season well, they are 5-8-0 in their last 13. However, they have won three of their last four including a gutsy 4-1 win Wednesday in Detroit in the second half of a back-to-back.
Nick Schmaltz is the team's leading scorer with 31 points in 36 games while Dylan Guenther leads in goals with 16 in the same number of contests. Logan Cooley is currently out with an injury and he's sorely missed, having scored 14 timees in 29 games this season.
Mammoth goaltender Karel Vejmelka leads the NHL in wins with 15. He's also second in time on ice, having been between the pipes for 1568:16, behind only Igor Shesterkin of the Rangers.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Connor Brown has had his best offensive stretch for the team. The team's lone goal scorer on Wednesday in Vevegas, Brown has two goals and three assists for five points in the last five Devils games.
Mammoth: Dylan Guenther has been on fire for the Mammoth with five goals in his last five games. Nick Schmaltz has four assists in that time to lead the team in helpers.
INJURIES
Devils:
Nemec (lower body)
Gritsyuk (upper body)
J. Hughes (finger)
Dadonov (upper body)
Kovacevic (knee)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
MacEwen (upper body)
Mammoth:
Cooley (lower body)
Kerfoot (abdomen)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Dec. 19 at Utah
- Jan. 3 vs. Utah
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
MAMMOTH
Goals
Hischier, J.Hughes & Mercer, 10
Guenther, 16
Assists
Bratt, 23
Schmaltz & Keller, 19
Points
Bratt, 29
Schmaltz, 31
GAME NOTES
- Devils won both meetings last season, winning 3-1 on March 1 at Salt Lake City and 3-0 in October at Prudential Center, handing Utah its first loss in franchise history.
- Utah's power play is ranked 28th in the NHL at 15.5% but their penalty kill is very solid at 83.2% to rank sixth.
- The Mammoth allow the second-fewest shots against in the NHL at 25.1 per game, second only to Carolina.
- Former Devils defenseman John Marino is having a strong season after missing most of last year due to injury. He has 17 points and is +14 in 36 games.
- Another former Devil, Vitek Vanecek, has had a bit of a tough time with the Mammoth. He's 2-7-1 with a 2.99 goals-against average and .873 save percentage.