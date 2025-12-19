Devils Look to Build on Vegas Momentum Against Utah | PREVIEW

MORNING SKATE RECAP

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - The Devils arrive in Salt Lake City with a clearer sense of who they want to be and a fresh opportunity to prove it against a Utah team that has quietly made its home ice difficult to play on.

After a win in Vegas that head coach Sheldon Keefe described as process-driven rather than result-based, the Devils are focused less on the scoreboard and more on replicating habits.

“You want to be process-driven,” Keefe said. “Whether it’s five-on-five, penalty kill, or power play, you want to put forth something you can believe in and duplicate and build upon.”

That mindset showed up immediately against the Golden Knights, particularly on special teams. Even without a power-play goal, the Devils generated momentum early.

“Within just a few seconds of our first power play, Nico rips one off the post,” Keefe said. “We had a couple great saves (against us) right after that. That gives the team confidence offensively, and I think that transfers into the five-on-five play too.”

Jesper Bratt echoed that sentiment, pointing to the two days between games as a reset.

“We had a little bit more of a meeting to refocus and try to find our identity again,” Bratt said. “The way the game started in Vegas, first shift, getting thrown into the fire right away, that was good for us.”

Identity Over Outcomes

For Bratt, the biggest takeaway from Vegas wasn’t what went on the scoresheet, but how the Devils played.

“I think the power play was good as well and pretty much did everything without scoring,” he said. “It’s our reads, being aggressive, the other guys reading off what the first guy’s doing. If he’s pressuring, then everyone else is joining.”

That aggression has also carried over to the penalty kill.

“Our swagger on the PK, even on the bench, it’s like, ‘Guys, we’ll get this done and create momentum and then we’ll go to work,’” Bratt said.

Keefe agreed that those details have been missing at times.

“In terms of striking early, being organized, solving pressure, winning face-offs, it hasn’t quite been there for us,” he said. “So I loved how we dug in, won the face-off, were able to strike right away and get the puck back. That’s what you want your power play to look like.”

The challenge now is consistency.

“We’ve been doing a pretty good job,” Bratt said, “but the challenge for us has been to do it over and over again and not take a step back. Today’s the perfect test after the type of game we played in Vegas.”

Managing the Middle of the Ice

Against a Utah team that ranks among the league leaders in shot differential and thrives on quick transitions, the neutral zone looms large.

“We want to be in and out of our zone quickly, through the neutral zone,” Keefe said. “When we do that, we’re able to tilt the ice and get our forechecking game going or even a rush game if you catch them in between.”

Bratt pointed to improved structure from the forwards as a key factor.

“We’ve been talking a lot about having that guy close to the battle but also being ready to skate back the other way,” he said. “Stripping pucks in the neutral zone to transition and go the other way. Last game in Vegas, we had a good identity with that.”

Keefe noted there’s still work to do.

“If there was one area we want to clean up from Vegas, it’s that we lost our (high forward) a few times,” he said. “But for the most part, we’ve done a good job of being above the threat and killing plays early.”

Ready for the Test

Utah presents a different challenge than Vegas, but one the Devils believe fits their focus on habits and detail.

“This is a team that forechecks well, is dangerous on the rush, and defends through the neutral zone very well,” Keefe said. “Managing that area of the game is going to be important for us.”

For Bratt, the circumstances are familiar.

“We’ve dealt with this in the past where guys are hurt and the guys in the room have to get the job done,” he said. “It’s just about not taking a step back.”

The team held an optional skate after a late and lengthy practice yesterday afternoon. As such, we don't know much about the lineup including who might start in goal.