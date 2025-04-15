Popcorn for the People Gives Dignity of Work to Those with Disabilities | FEATURE

popcorn for the people
By Sam Kasan
NewJerseyDevils.com

Every parent has the same wish for their child or children. To be happy, healthy and secure.

Which is why when parents learn that a child may be neurodivergent, it can be a shock to their system.

“They hear Autism, and they get scared. They don’t understand what it is,” said Steve Frank, father to an Autistic daughter. “We have parents that have newborns or 2-, 3-year-old kids that just got diagnosed. They’re scared and they’re worried, as I was when my daughter was born.”

The two biggest fears any parent shares for a child with disability is what will happen when their child turns 21 years old and ages out of schooling? And what happens to their child when the parents are no longer there to care for them? How will they learn to be fully functional and self-dependent?

That was the question that Steven Bier and his wife faced with their son Samuel, who is on the Autistic spectrum. Bier, an attending at Saint Peters University Hospital and Jersey City Medical Center, and his son decided to create a company that would create career opportunities for those in the disabled community, recognizing the need for adults with Autism and developmental disabilities to have the right to work.

In 2014, Popcorn for the People was established with the vision “to ensure that ALL adults with Autism and development disabilities can experience the joy of accomplishment that comes from steady employment.”

A facility was opened in Piscataway, New Jersey that has a neurodiverse workforce with neurodivergent and neurotypical adults working together to run the business.

Popcorn for the People | CHICO EATS

“In 2015, the unemployment rate was 80 precent for adults with disabilities. It’s that a lot of people don’t understand,” said Frank, the Events Director for Popcorn for the People. “Our adults are so capable. It’s an untapped workforce.”

Frank has seen firsthand how Popcorn for the People helps those with disabilities find meaningful work, contribute to society and learn some form of independence. And that includes the growth in his own daughter.

“My daughter cannot work independently. But she can work with the help of a job coach,” Frank said. “She worked in our (Popcorn for the People) facility for seven years. She took the skills that she learned, and now she’s a hostess at a neighborhood diner. As a parent, I’m extremely thankful.”

Popcorn for the People has grown from that one facility and has even set up shop inside Wawa, Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, and for the last two years, inside the Prudential Center, home of the New Jersey Devils.

“We’re proud to be (in Prudential Center). The response has been great,” Frank said. “We need a forum for our adults to be seen. Parents come up that have adults that are of working age. They see that there’s hope there. They see that the future is bright.”

In fact, in the first ever exhibition game for Popcorn for the People inside Prudential Center, a lady approached the stand with her Autistic son, a huge Devils fan. Her son was hired on the spot and now works the stand on occasion at the home of his favorite hockey team.

Working the stand with Frank on a Sunday afternoon in April was Dillon, who loves to play the guitar and sing the national anthem. He even sang the anthem at a Rutgers game. The presence of Dillon and many others that work for Popcorn for the People help show the world that those with Autism can work and contribute like the rest of us. And with every game comes more exposure and education to the public.

“We have our steady customers,” Frank said. “I’d say a great percentage of our customers are either parents, educators, healthcare providers, but then you have people that want to support. They try it and are like ‘the popcorn is pretty good.’ Because the popcorn is great!”

popcorn for the people 2

Dillon explains the many popcorn flavors available

The gourmet popcorn is made in small batches by the company’s skilled team. They have many flavors, including Seaside Caramel, Chicago Baked Cheddar, Sweet & Salty Kettle, Old School Butter and Dark Chocolate Espresso. And the quality is just as good, if not better, than any competing gourmet popcorn.

Those that work for the company start at or above minimum wage, have equal access to leadership and management roles to grow in the organization for career advancement and work in an environment that promotes respect and equality. The company has reach in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York, and hopes to continue to branch out.

“We’re trying to go national. It just takes time,” Frank said. “We’d love to franchise. That’s our dream.”

Working for Popcorn for the People has also been a dream for Frank, who left a job in the corporate world for one with more meaningful work. His daughter changed his perspective on life, and in the best way possible.

“I wasn’t happy with what I was doing. When you’re young you think it’s about making the most money. But it’s not,” Frank said. “You get up in the morning and you hate what you do. At 51 (years old) I was awarded the luxury of being able to do this. Now I’m 61. It’s great.

“We have a great mission. We have a great product.”

popcorn for the people 3

Steve Frank selling popcorn to a Devils fan

More News

Devils Close Out Road Schedule in Boston | PREVIEW

Cotter Suspended Two Games | BLOG

Your Favorite Moments | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Squires Assigned to Utica | BLOG

Devils Host Made in Jersey Night | RELEASE

McLaughlin Recalled from Utica | TRANSACTIONS

Devils Blanked by Isles in Penultimate Home Game | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Islanders 1, Devils 0

Devils Prospects Lose in Frozen Four Final | BLOG

Hamilton Returns to Practice | NOTEBOOK

Hamilton Could Be Ready for Playoffs | BLOG

Devils Can't Hold Lead in Loss to Pens | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Penguins 4, Devils 2

Devils Scored First! Now You Score From Chick-Fil-A

Devils Remember Ray Shero | FEATURE

Devils Practice Ahead of Final Season Stretch | NOTEBOOK

Devils Mourn Passing of Shero | BLOG

Bratt Nominated for Bill Masterton Award | BLOG