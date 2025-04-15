Popcorn for the People Gives Dignity of Work to Those with Disabilities | FEATURE

Every parent has the same wish for their child or children. To be happy, healthy and secure.

Which is why when parents learn that a child may be neurodivergent, it can be a shock to their system.

“They hear Autism, and they get scared. They don’t understand what it is,” said Steve Frank, father to an Autistic daughter. “We have parents that have newborns or 2-, 3-year-old kids that just got diagnosed. They’re scared and they’re worried, as I was when my daughter was born.”

The two biggest fears any parent shares for a child with disability is what will happen when their child turns 21 years old and ages out of schooling? And what happens to their child when the parents are no longer there to care for them? How will they learn to be fully functional and self-dependent?

That was the question that Steven Bier and his wife faced with their son Samuel, who is on the Autistic spectrum. Bier, an attending at Saint Peters University Hospital and Jersey City Medical Center, and his son decided to create a company that would create career opportunities for those in the disabled community, recognizing the need for adults with Autism and developmental disabilities to have the right to work.

In 2014, Popcorn for the People was established with the vision “to ensure that ALL adults with Autism and development disabilities can experience the joy of accomplishment that comes from steady employment.”

A facility was opened in Piscataway, New Jersey that has a neurodiverse workforce with neurodivergent and neurotypical adults working together to run the business.