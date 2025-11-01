Markstrom Extends with Devils, Solidifying Bond with Allen in Net | FEATURE

The veteran tandem will continue to anchor New Jersey’s crease as Markstrom signs a two-year deal

GettyImages-2184092094
By Marc Ciampa
NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils have their goaltending tandem locked in after Jacob Markstrom agreed to a two-year, $12 million extension, keeping him in New Jersey through the 2027–28 season.

For Markstrom, the decision was an easy one.

“Yeah, it means a lot,” he said. “To know where you’re gonna be and to keep playing and representing the New Jersey Devils. I want to say thank you to the Blitzer family and their ownership group, Fitzy as well, and obviously my teammates too. They’re a big part of why this is a special place to play in, and the fans of the hockey club. We’re excited, my family’s excited, and for me personally it’s nice to turn the page on this one and just focus on playing hockey.”

Markstrom has quickly become a leader in the locker room and on the ice. Last season he turned in one of his best statistical years and, more importantly, helped form one of the tightest tandems in the league.

AMR52140

“I feel like this is the best place to be and the best team I’ve been on,” he said. “I’m super excited to continue this journey and see where we can go. I think it’s far, and I want to be a part of it.”

Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe praised both Markstrom’s play and the tone he sets with his goaltending partner.

“Marky’s been great on and off the ice,” Keefe said. “He’s a gamer, he’s a competitor. I think he and Jake Allen have a tremendous partnership in the way they work together. To have both guys locked up at such an important position, and for Marky wanting to be here and continue with the group—it makes you feel good as a coach. We can just focus on the hockey now.”

That partnership means just as much to Allen.

“I’m super happy for him,” Jake Allen said. “For him and his family first and foremost. I sorta knew it was going on in the background—we talk a lot. I’m sure it’s a weight off his shoulders to get that done. He really wanted to be here, and I wanted to make sure it wasn’t gonna leave anything to chance. It gives our group some stability moving forward, and it’s a win-win for everyone.”

Allen said the chemistry between the two came naturally.

20251011atTBL-016

“It’s been fun since I got here, and then obviously Marky came in last year. We just have a good connection—we both understand the way each other think and play the game,” he said. “Sometimes that’s hard to find, especially at this point in our careers. I think we both enjoy each other, so I’m happy he’s sticking around.”

He also sees their shared experience as something that benefits the entire locker room.

“I don’t think I’ve been on a team with two goalies this old,” Allen joked. “But we’re leaders in the group. We need to set an example. A lot of our best players are still our youthful players, so there’s a lot we can instill off the ice too—not just be a stable presence back there.”

Markstrom credited goaltending coach Dave Rogalski for helping him elevate his game even further.

“He’s been great,” Markstrom said. “He flew to Sweden when I got traded just to come out to my hometown, see how I live, and we worked every day on the ice. From there our relationship just built. I appreciate him and I’m thankful for him coming here every day. He puts in a lot of work that no one really sees, and I’m very appreciative of that.”

With both veterans signed and settled, the Devils’ goaltending tandem remains one of the tightest in hockey.

“We’re on the train tracks,” Markstrom said. “We just have to keep pushing, keep moving forward, and keep getting better every day.”

NJDvsWSH_-26

