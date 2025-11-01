Markstrom Extends with Devils, Solidifying Bond with Allen in Net | FEATURE

The Devils have their goaltending tandem locked in after Jacob Markstrom agreed to a two-year, $12 million extension, keeping him in New Jersey through the 2027–28 season.

For Markstrom, the decision was an easy one.

“Yeah, it means a lot,” he said. “To know where you’re gonna be and to keep playing and representing the New Jersey Devils. I want to say thank you to the Blitzer family and their ownership group, Fitzy as well, and obviously my teammates too. They’re a big part of why this is a special place to play in, and the fans of the hockey club. We’re excited, my family’s excited, and for me personally it’s nice to turn the page on this one and just focus on playing hockey.”

Markstrom has quickly become a leader in the locker room and on the ice. Last season he turned in one of his best statistical years and, more importantly, helped form one of the tightest tandems in the league.