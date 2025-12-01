LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2, Blue Jackets 2

The Devils host the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
The Devils host the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
NJD 1, CBJ 0: Nico Hischier opens the scoring with a short-angle shot on the power play for his 10th goal of the season, and his seventh goal in eight games. Jesper Bratt and Dawson Mercer are credited with the assists.
NJD 2, CBJ 0: It didn't take long for the Devils to build on their lead after Ondrej Palat scored in close less than two minutes later. The Devils currently have two goals on five shots in the opening 3:03 of the game.
NJD 2, CBJ 1: The Blue Jackets Denton Mateychuk scores a power play goal with 30 seconds left on the Devils penalty kill.
NJD 2, CBJ 2:
Voronkov-Fantilli-Johnson
Pinelli-Monahan-Sillinger
Wood-Coyle-Lundestrom
Aston-Reese -Gaunce-Chinakov
Werenski-Provorov
Mateychuk-Severson
Smith-Fabbro
Merzlikins
Greaves