Keefe Headlines Youth Hockey Coaches Programming | FEATURE

The stands at the Devils practice facility, RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House, were a little busier Saturday as local coaches watched an on-ice session of training camp. This opportunity was a part of the Devils annual Youth Hockey Coaches Clinic presented by RWJBarnabas Health and hosted by the Devils Youth Hockey and Growth Initiatives team.
Following practice, the coaches gathered for programming that featured a conversation with new Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe and presentations from Mustafa Naematullah, RWJBarnabas Health's Manager at the Matthew J. Morahan III Health Assessment Center for Athletes and Ken Martel, Senior Director of Player and Coach Development at USA Hockey.