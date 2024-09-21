Keefe Headlines Youth Hockey Coaches Programming | FEATURE

The annual event provides local youth hockey coaches with resources, support to grow the game

By Catherine Bogart
The stands at the Devils practice facility, RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House, were a little busier Saturday as local coaches watched an on-ice session of training camp. This opportunity was a part of the Devils annual Youth Hockey Coaches Clinic presented by RWJBarnabas Health and hosted by the Devils Youth Hockey and Growth Initiatives team.

Following practice, the coaches gathered for programming that featured a conversation with new Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe and presentations from Mustafa Naematullah, RWJBarnabas Health's Manager at the Matthew J. Morahan III Health Assessment Center for Athletes and Ken Martel, Senior Director of Player and Coach Development at USA Hockey.

Although Keefe is new to the area, one of his first activities outside of training camp was giving support and advice to youth coaches. As a face of the Devils and a hockey dad, this is an opportunity for the organization's bench boss to give back and help grow the game.

"I’ve done a couple of things like that in the past and I think it’s really important to share your experiences," Keefe explained. "I was once an up-and-coming coach who was trying to learn and trying to get better so you appreciate them taking the time, you hope that you can make it worth it. In particular for me, a guy who has two boys playing hockey, you know much you have to rely on the minor hockey coaches and the time they spend with your kids. So the better we can make them and give back, it’s important. And as the new guy I’m excited to do it.”

In addition to Keefe, Naematullan discussed athlete care and resources in the area while Martel discussed advancements in coaching and how hockey's governing body is supporting its coaches.

Following the event, the coaches were right back to work as many of them had games that evening, implementing new guidance they gained from the experience.

