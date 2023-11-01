News Feed

Los Diablos contra a los Caps en la 2ª parte de juegos en noches consecutivas | PREVIA
El Círculo completo para Alvarez
Jack Hughes Named NHL's First Star for October | BLOG

Hughes leads the NHL in points with 18

By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

Jack Hughes came flying out of the gates to start the 2023-24 NHL season. Since Oct. 24 he's been the league's point leader with 18 points in eight games played. Hughes has led the NHL in points since Oct. 20 when he put together the four-point game against the Islanders, except for a three-day stretch (Oct. 21-23) when the Devils had a break between road games.

With that being said, the league has announced Hughes as the NHL's First Star of the Month for October. 

In five of the Devils eight games, Hughes has had multi-point nights, including two consecutive games with four points (Oct 20 @ NYI, Oct 24 @ MTL). Hughes has two multi-goal games and is averaging 21:48 time on ice this season.

Hughes has been a major catalyst to the Devils top-ranked power play, with 10 of his 18 points registered with the man-advantage.

Earlier today, general manager Tom Fitzgerald had this to share when asked about where Hughes' game has risen to this season:

“Physically you can see a change in body makeup, strength on pucks, the speed, the way he handles the puck at full speed, it’s like that stick is part of his limb, the way he uses it. Not many people can say that, can do that.

"Just growing up and maturing, he just turned 18 when he turned pro, when he was drafted. He’s 22 right now, we haven’t even seen the best of Jack Hughes to be quite honest, because everything else will come into play, maturity, understanding the league, he’s coming, he’s coming.”

Vancouver's Elias Pettersson was named the league's second star, while Boston's David Pastrnak is the third.