Markstrom Stops 20 as Devils Edge Rangers | GAME STORY

Four minutes into the game, Nico Hischier was alone with the puck in front of the net and tried to backhand it over the pad of Jonathan Quick but it just went high.

The Devils get on the board first as Arseny Gritsyuk fed the puck over to Paul Cotter for a one-timer past Jonathan Quick.

After one, shots on goal were 3-2 for the Devils.

Midway through the game, shots were 6-4 for New Jersey (and 2-1 in the period).

With 6:30 to go in the middle frame, the Rangers tied things up on a weird goal. Simon Nemec was the lone Devil back and tried to clear the puck up the middle but it banked in off Adam Edstrom and in past Markstrom.

Rangers started to come on in the second half of the period, outshooting the Devils 10-0 in the final 10 minutes of the period.

After 40 minutes, shots on goal were 15-6 for the host Rangers.

Less than three minutes into the third, Ondrej Palat redirected a point shot from Dougie Hamilton to put the Devils back in front. The goal came on the Devils' first power play of the game.

Halfway through the third, shots on goal were 17-9 for the Rangers.

With 2:43 to go in the third, Markstrom made a great stop on Lafreniere, who took a feed in the slot from Trocheck then tried to go backhand five-hole but the Devils netminder shut the door.

Dawson Mercer added an empty-net goal with just over a minute to go to clinch the outcome.