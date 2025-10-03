NEW YORK, NY - Ondrej Palat scored a power-play goal early in the third period and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the New Jersey Devils defeated the New York Rangers 3-1 in preseason action Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.
Markstrom Stops 20 as Devils Edge Rangers | GAME STORY
Ondrej Palat, Paul Cotter and Dawson Mercer scored to give the Devils a 3-1 preseason win at MSG
Four minutes into the game, Nico Hischier was alone with the puck in front of the net and tried to backhand it over the pad of Jonathan Quick but it just went high.
The Devils get on the board first as Arseny Gritsyuk fed the puck over to Paul Cotter for a one-timer past Jonathan Quick.
After one, shots on goal were 3-2 for the Devils.
Midway through the game, shots were 6-4 for New Jersey (and 2-1 in the period).
With 6:30 to go in the middle frame, the Rangers tied things up on a weird goal. Simon Nemec was the lone Devil back and tried to clear the puck up the middle but it banked in off Adam Edstrom and in past Markstrom.
Rangers started to come on in the second half of the period, outshooting the Devils 10-0 in the final 10 minutes of the period.
After 40 minutes, shots on goal were 15-6 for the host Rangers.
Less than three minutes into the third, Ondrej Palat redirected a point shot from Dougie Hamilton to put the Devils back in front. The goal came on the Devils' first power play of the game.
Halfway through the third, shots on goal were 17-9 for the Rangers.
With 2:43 to go in the third, Markstrom made a great stop on Lafreniere, who took a feed in the slot from Trocheck then tried to go backhand five-hole but the Devils netminder shut the door.
Dawson Mercer added an empty-net goal with just over a minute to go to clinch the outcome.
Here are some observations from the game:
• The game had a fast pace to it early on. Through the first 14 minutes, there were only two whistles: one 57 seconds in for icing and one at 5:07 for offside. The third whistle -- and first TV timeout -- came with 5:53 left. A time slot normally reserved for the third TV timeout of a period.
• The assist on the Cotter goal gives Gritsyuk four points (two goals, two assists) through five preseason games. The Russian winger has adjusted well, playing shifts on each of the four lines through the exhibition campaign.
• It was a low-event game for a good portion of the night. There were only 10 total shots on goal 30 minutes in as shots were 6-4 Devils at that point. Rangers picked up the pace in the latter half of the middle frame, firing 11 unanswered shots to close out the frame.
• In contrast to the Lightning/Panthers game played today which had over 112 penalty minutes between the two teams, this one was a tamer affair between rivals. Eight total penalty minutes, two minor penalties to each team. That included the late offsetting minors taken by Trocheck and Siegenthaler.
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils wrap up their pre-season schedule on the road Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 12:38 p.m. ET.