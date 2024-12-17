Dialed In | 10 TAKEAWAYS

2.

The addition of Jack Hughes to the Devils penalty kill this season has been really highlighted this past week and rightfully so, It's taken Jack's already dynamic game to a new level, contributing in a way that maybe even surprised him a little bit.

And he's done it with what looks like ease, but it's also on the back of a lot of hard work and studying. Together, partnered with Jesper Bratt on the PK, the Devils have a dynamic duo and as Bratt explained to me this week, they've looked to another similar-in-style duo to learn from.

“We watch some guys like Toronto usually has Marner and Matthews killing (penalties) together, and then just good skating players who can go the other way as well," Bratt said of he and Jack's conversations. "I think that’s where we’ve clicked now. We want to pressure the puck. We’re skaters, we can put pressure on other guys so that’s kind of where I think our success has been. I’m excited. He’s obviously a lot of fun to play with so I enjoy us getting more ice time.”

And penalty killing is as much about the communication with your PKing partners as much as it is about disrupting the communication between the power play players on the side of the ice.

What does a player like Bratt ask of himself on the PK? Well, surely it's whatever bothers him the most when he’s on the PP.

So who is that player for Bratt?

Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand.

"He's been one of the toughest players that I know of to play against," he said. "I mean, how hard he pressures you, how good of a skater he is when you have the puck on the power play. I look to a player like that and say 'How can I be this player? How can I create as much miscommunication and slow the other team down and just be this tough to play against."

3.

I won’t lie, I had a moment where I was slightly concerned that Dawson Mercer’s Iron Man streak was going to come to an end… that deflection of the puck off his face, the blood on the ice and what it was going to take to get repaired... I just wasn't sure that we'd see him in the next game.

But shame on me, really. This is Dawson Mercer we're talking about who clearly has a way with being durable.

It took a combination of sixteen stitches, both on the outside of his lip and inside his mouth to get him all patched up.

Tonight in St. Louis, Mercer will play his 280th consecutive game which is the eighth longest iron-man streak in franchise history. His next target isn’t that far off, that is Aaron Brotten’s 288 games.

The longest streak is a ways off. That’s Travis Zajac who between September 26, 2006 and March 10, 2011 did not miss a single game, playing in 401 consecutive games.

4.

Things I didn’t know until this week: Sergei Brylin used to be neighbors with Jacques Lemaire. Sarge mentioned it this week when we were talking about Lemaire being announced as the 2025 Ring of Honor inductee.

One of the funnier stories that Brylin told me about living near Lemaire was the time there was a major snowstorm, and keep in mind this was before the use of cell phones on a regular basis. Sarge told me the story about how he remembers one day waking up to a massive overnight dump of snow that had left driveways and paths to the front door of your house XXXXX with snow.

You knew you were in for the long-haul of shoveling yourself out, just to attempt to get yourself to where you needed to go.

Surely, Brylin thought to himself, there wasn’t going to be practice. Absolutely no way, how long would it take for everyone to free themselves of the dump of snow?

And again, remember, no cell phones, no email, communication happened at a much slower pace.

So, what did he do? Surely already convinced that practice must be cancelled with this amount of snow.

He took a peek around the corner.

And much to his disappointment, there was Jacques Lemaire, out in the snow, shoveling his own driveway, and knee deep in getting it done.

So, that was as good a signal as Brylin needed… practice was on, and he better get to work digging himself out of his house to make sure he got there on time too!

5.

Sheldon Keefe had an edict coming into the New Jersey Devils fold. He needed to get this team to play better defensively.

This last homestand in particular the Devils took convincing strides. In the five game stretch, they gave up just 90 shots.

They’ve been dialed in.

To Seattle, 19 shots. To Colorado, 24. To Toronto, 17 and to L.A., a whole 13 shots. To Chicago, 17.

Against L.A., the Devils held the Kings without a shot on goal for a whole 15:27 of the first period, the longest stretch without a shot for an opponent in a single period this season.

So, something is really starting to click for this group.

“I love where we’re at," general manager Tom Fitzgerald said on Monday. "Defending first. The way we play without the puck. Especially in the neutral zone. We used to be Swiss cheese. Letting teams through. Now we’re more demanding.”

I like how, before the game against the Blackhawks Sheldon Keefe joked he didn’t think it would be reasonable to expect this team to keep their opponent to just one shot on goal in the first period, night after night, the way they did to Toronto and L.A.

Well, his players went ahead and gave it their best shot… holding the Blackhawks to just three.

All of it though, is an amalgomation of the work that the team has put in to this point in the season. Nothing was going to change over night, things were going to take time to click, and it appears they have.

6.

Congrats to Stefan Noesen who will play his 400th career game on Tuesday night. He has been through an incredible journey to get to the milestone and it hasn't come without it's ups and downs. He was originally claimed off waivers by the Devils from Anaheim in 2017 and played the next 145 games of his career with the Devils before departing the club at the end of the 2018-19 season.

From there, it was the journey of all journeys. A couple cups of coffee between the Penguins, Sharks, Leafs and Hurricanes at the NHL level until the 2022-23 season. But much of his playing time came at the American Hockey League level, playing with their AHL affiliates, before winning the Calder Cup with the Chicago Wolves in 2022.

That led him to sign a contract with the Carolina Hurricanes that off-season, and he never looked back.

He had two of the best years of his NHL career at ages 29 and 30 with 36 and 37 points respecitvely.

He earned himself yet another NHL contract and was coveted in the off-season.

He returned to New Jersey this year and has been an integral part of the teams success. It's a story he's proud of. And it's given him perspective on the types of teams and people he wants to be around during his career.

"I've been through the trenches and back," Noesen told me back during training camp. "I went all the way down to the bottom and built myself back up. I've been through all of it. Some people see that in a good way, some people see that as 'Wow you've worked your (butt) off,' and others can be like 'Well, you were in the minors three years ago, like who are you?' and those are the type of people you weed out. Those are the type of people that don't have the right mentality going into a team. Building culture is all through caring, caring about one another. Because if I care more about you than myself, that will go a long way."

7.

You just know when a player knows that their goal didn’t count. It’s written all over their faces.

Just like it was the other night, immediately after Jesper Bratt scored what would have been an awesome, over-the-shoulder, bat of the puck, had it not been for a high stick.

The picture caught immediately after proves it.