Stars Outshine Devils | GAME STORY

Strong second period leads to Dallas' 6-2 victory in New Jersey

1.20.24 GameStoryGRAPHIC
By Sam Kasan
By Sam Kasan

NEWARK, NJ - The Dallas Stars scored three goals in the second period in an eventual 6-2 victory against the Devils Saturday night at Prudential Center.

Goalie Scott Wedgewood stopped 29 of 31 shots in the victory. Joe Pavelski, Roope Hintz (2), Matt Duchene, Craig Smith and Wyatt Johnston scored for the Stars.

Jesper Bratt and Tyler Toffoli scored the lone goals for the Devils late in the third period.

Devils fall to 1-8-1 on the second half of back-to-back games.

"The back-to-back record speaks for itself. We've got to figure it out," defenseman Kevin Bahl said. "We have to find a way to flip that around."

POST-GAME VIDEO
Full Highlights: Stars 6, Devils 2
Rewind... COMING SOON
Devils Post-Game Interviews: Hischier | Bratt | Bahl

Here are some observations from the game:

• The Devils couldn’t have asked for a better start to the game. They clocked the opening four shots of the game and played in the offensive zone for the first few minutes, which included a power play, all before Dallas even registered a shot. And while the first period fairly even with the team’s trading chances, the second period is when Dallas took over. The Stars outshot New Jersey, 16-8, controlled play and most importantly, scored three goals.

"I think the start there was a lot of energy. We were playing good," Bratt said. "In the end it came down to the team that was more desperate and the team that put the puck in the back of the net on their chances. They did, we did not."

• The Stars entered the game leading the NHL in shorthanded goals with 10. The Stars exit the game leading the NHL in shorthanded goals with 11.

It was Roope Hintz’s shorthanded goal, his first of two on the night, that really put Dallas in control. On the play, rookie 19-year-old defenseman Simon Nemec was in pursuit. But at the crease, Nemec drifted toward the goal line, opening up a lane to the slot. Hintz took that lane on a cutback and sniped it for a 2-0 lead.

"The energy (on back-to-backs), you get down one or two goals, what does that do to your mind set," Bahl said. "If we can just hold it to a close game, wait until the end, maybe we get a lucky bounce, maybe win a game 1-0, 2-1, instead of thinking outscoring them. We need to think 1-0, just high flip it, everybody stay back, all five guys stay above theirs."

• Former Devil goalie Scott Wedgewood got the best of his old (three stint) team Although the game ended up with lopsided numbers on the scoreboard, the only reason that was the case was because of Wedgewood’s play in net. He made a split, pad save on Timo Meier late in the first period to hold on for a 1-0 lead for Dallas. Wedgewood made another split double stop on Erik Haula early in the second period to keep it 1-0. Those two saves changed the complexion of the game. Wedgewood’s brilliance allowed the Stars to really take over the game.

• The Devils avoided being shutout for the third time of the season, and second time in the last four games, when Bratt scored with 6:45 remaining in the third period.

LOOK BACK
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils host the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights Monday at Prudential Center. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 

