Devils’ Giveaways Give Away Game | GAME STORY

NEWARK - It was a see-saw of emotion for the New Jersey Devils against the Senators on Saturday night.

Down 1-0 after the first period, having conceded a shorthanded goal to Ottawa's Mathieu Joseph, turned into a 2-1 lead less than a minute into the second period. But momentum is a fickle thing because anyone can grab it at any moment. The Senators snatched the energy back.

After Jesper Bratt and Tomas Nosek scored 36 seconds apart in the opening minute of the second period, the Senators responded with three goals in just under five minutes to retake the lead.

The Devils looked like they were fighting the puck most of the night, forced into giveaways, totalling 13, compared to the Senators 7, almost getting in their own way.

Jake Allen, making his forth consecutive start, finished the night with 20 saves on 25 shots and the Devils close their three-game homestand with a 2-1-0 record.

Ridly Greig, Angus Crookshank and Thomas Chabot scored the Senators second-period goals.

New Jersey play on Long Island tomorrow afternoon at 5 p.m.