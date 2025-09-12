LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 at Sabres 2

The Devils face the Sabres tonight at the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo's Harborcenter. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game right here on the Devils website or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
GOAL
5:06 | BUF 1, NJD 0
Mrtka (Ostlund, Rucinski)
With 8:17 to go in the first period, Jakub Malek made a save on a breakaway.
GOAL
16:06 | NJD 1, BUF 1
Hameenaho (Lachance)
GOAL
18:24 | NJD 2, BUF 1
Carrabes (Dowd)
GOAL\
2:50 | NJD 2, BUF 2Kucharcik (Rucinski)
Lachance - Melovsky - Hameenaho
Filmon - Malone - Squires
Rozsival - Campbell - Wendt
Bertuzzi - Lecompte - Carrabes
Edwards - Reid
Hanzel - Diotte
van de Leest - Dowd
Malek
Bennett
Wahlber - Ostlund - Nadeau
Fiddler-Schultz - Helenius - Rosen
Kopff - Savage - Costantini
Novotny - Kucharcik - Rucinski
Novikov - Mrtka
Laberge - Komarov
Brunet - Bedkowski
Leinonen
Leenders