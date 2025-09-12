LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 at Sabres 2

The Devils face the Sabres tonight at the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo's Harborcenter. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game right here on the Devils website or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

WATCH LIVE

Watch LIVE as the Devils take on the Buffalo Sabres in the Prospects Challenge at Buffalo, NY.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL
5:06 | BUF 1, NJD 0
Mrtka (Ostlund, Rucinski)

With 8:17 to go in the first period, Jakub Malek made a save on a breakaway.

GOAL
16:06 | NJD 1, BUF 1
Hameenaho (Lachance)

GOAL
18:24 | NJD 2, BUF 1
Carrabes (Dowd)

SECOND PERIOD

GOAL\
2:50 | NJD 2, BUF 2Kucharcik (Rucinski)

DEVILS LINEUP

Lachance - Melovsky - Hameenaho
Filmon - Malone - Squires
Rozsival - Campbell - Wendt
Bertuzzi - Lecompte - Carrabes

Edwards - Reid
Hanzel - Diotte
van de Leest - Dowd

Malek
Bennett

SABRES LINEUP

Wahlber - Ostlund - Nadeau
Fiddler-Schultz - Helenius - Rosen
Kopff - Savage - Costantini
Novotny - Kucharcik - Rucinski

Novikov - Mrtka
Laberge - Komarov
Brunet - Bedkowski

Leinonen
Leenders

More News

Hämeenaho's Simple Summer | FEATURE

Diotte, Lecompte, Bertuzzi Have 3-Points Each in Prospect Challenge Opener | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 8, Blue Jackets 2

3 Things to Watch at Prospects Challenge | FEATURE

Devils Announce Prospects Challenge Roster | RELEASE

The Alpha in the Crease | FEATURE

2025 Edition of MB30 | BLOG

Devils Sign 4 Players to PTOs | RELEASE

Gomez, Parise Named to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame | FEATURE

Enter: Gritsyuk | FEATURE

Devils to be Featured in 13 National TV Games | BLOG

Josh Filmon | PROSPECT PROFILE

Dahlin, Bedard, Celebrini among NHL Network's top 25 players born this century

Siggie Holmgren | PROSPECT PROFILE

NHL Top Players: Top 20 centers

Kasper Pikkarainen | PROSPECT PROFILE

Hughes Brothers, Pesce Invited to USA Olympic Orientation Camp | BLOG

David Rozsival | PROSPECT PROFILE