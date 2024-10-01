Devils Pick Up First Preseason Win, 3-1 Over Rangers | GAME STORY

The Devils saw goals from Halonen, Légaré, and Lebanc in the win

By Catherine Bogart
NEWARK, N.J. - In front of a home crowd at Prudential Center, the Devils got into the win column for the first time this preseason with a 3-0 victory over their rivals, the New York Rangers. Brian Halonen, Nathan Légaré, and Kevin Labanc each scored a goal in the win. Jeremy Brodeur, son of Devils Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur, stopped 29 of of the 30 shots he faced.

Brodeur was tested early, facing five shots in the opening five minutes of the game, including a breakaway by Adam Sykora* which he stopped (*no relation to Petr Sykora).

The Devils got on the board seven minutes in. Brian Halonen, on a breakaway, scored against Jonathan Quick. Credit due to Max Willman whose stretch pass from the Devils own zone helped set up Halonen in stride. Ten minutes later, the Devils second goal looked similar to the first. Nathan Légaré went in on a breakaway and beat Quick to score, increasing New Jersey’s lead to two. Like the first goal, a stretch pass helped set up the tally, this time Samuel Laberge finding his linemate.

Another strong chance for the Devils happened seven minutes into the middle frame. Filip Engaras intercepted the puck and kept it in the zone. Xavier Parent gained possession and saw Chase Stillman all alone net front. Parent quickly passed it over to Stillman who tried to redirect it, but Quick stopped the chance.

As the game continued on, tensions rose and the first scrum of the game broke out late in the middle frame. The Devils and Rangers played four a side after Parent and Casey Fitzgerald were sent off for roughing. As time expired in the second period, Halonen and Adam Erne dropped the gloves. The fight made Halonen an assist away from a Gordie Howe hat trick.

Two minutes into the third period, the Devils increased their lead with a power play goal from Kevin Labanc. Off the faceoff, Labanc passed to Hardman, who passed it back seconds later and Labanc's shot ripped past Quick. Labanc, one of the three Devils players tonight at training camp on a PTO, was a big part of New Jersey's top power play unit tonight.

With 1:42 left in the third period, and with the extra attacker, the Rangers got on the board with a goal from Anton Blidh. New York kept their net empty until time ran out, but New Jersey held on to secure the win, their first of the preseason. The win was also the Rangers first loss this preseason as New York entered the night with a 3-0 record.

LOOK BACK

Here are some observations from the game:

•Like his father, Jeremy turned away plenty of pucks and came up with some big saves throughout tonight's preseason game. After big moments, the building rang with 'Brodeur' chants once again like they did when Martin was between the pipes for the Devils.

•Plenty of special teams time in this game: one penalty for each team in the first period, five Devils penalties and three Rangers penalties in the second, two for the Devils and one for the Rangers in the third. The Devils penalty kill showed up strong, going a perfect 6-for-6. The Devils had one power play goal by Labanc.

•Pregame, Utica Comets head coach Kevin Dineen praised Ryan Schmelzer for being the ultimate pro who always plays the right way. Schmelzer showed his effort and hard work throughout the contest whether it was creating chances, getting special teams minutes, or playing hard. Schmelzer almost had a shorthanded goal in the middle frame after he intercepted a puck, drove to net, recovered possession and got a shot on goal.

•After a 14-9 shots on goal advantage in the first period, New Jersey had a 8-1 shot advantage through the first 14 minutes of the middle frame. A strong defensive effort including during a penalty kill, helped the Devils keep the Rangers from finding offense for most of the second period.

The Devils preseason continues on with the second half of this back-to-back at Madison Square Garden Tuesday night.

WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils hit the road for a game against the New York Rangers Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. You can watch on TNT or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 

