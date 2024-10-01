Devils Pick Up First Preseason Win, 3-1 Over Rangers | GAME STORY

NEWARK, N.J. - In front of a home crowd at Prudential Center, the Devils got into the win column for the first time this preseason with a 3-0 victory over their rivals, the New York Rangers. Brian Halonen, Nathan Légaré, and Kevin Labanc each scored a goal in the win. Jeremy Brodeur, son of Devils Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur, stopped 29 of of the 30 shots he faced.

Brodeur was tested early, facing five shots in the opening five minutes of the game, including a breakaway by Adam Sykora* which he stopped (*no relation to Petr Sykora).

The Devils got on the board seven minutes in. Brian Halonen, on a breakaway, scored against Jonathan Quick. Credit due to Max Willman whose stretch pass from the Devils own zone helped set up Halonen in stride. Ten minutes later, the Devils second goal looked similar to the first. Nathan Légaré went in on a breakaway and beat Quick to score, increasing New Jersey’s lead to two. Like the first goal, a stretch pass helped set up the tally, this time Samuel Laberge finding his linemate.

Another strong chance for the Devils happened seven minutes into the middle frame. Filip Engaras intercepted the puck and kept it in the zone. Xavier Parent gained possession and saw Chase Stillman all alone net front. Parent quickly passed it over to Stillman who tried to redirect it, but Quick stopped the chance.

As the game continued on, tensions rose and the first scrum of the game broke out late in the middle frame. The Devils and Rangers played four a side after Parent and Casey Fitzgerald were sent off for roughing. As time expired in the second period, Halonen and Adam Erne dropped the gloves. The fight made Halonen an assist away from a Gordie Howe hat trick.

Two minutes into the third period, the Devils increased their lead with a power play goal from Kevin Labanc. Off the faceoff, Labanc passed to Hardman, who passed it back seconds later and Labanc's shot ripped past Quick. Labanc, one of the three Devils players tonight at training camp on a PTO, was a big part of New Jersey's top power play unit tonight.

With 1:42 left in the third period, and with the extra attacker, the Rangers got on the board with a goal from Anton Blidh. New York kept their net empty until time ran out, but New Jersey held on to secure the win, their first of the preseason. The win was also the Rangers first loss this preseason as New York entered the night with a 3-0 record.