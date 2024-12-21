FOLLOW LIVE: Devils v Penguins

The Devils face the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Noesen
Cotter - Haula - Mercer
Tatar - Dowling - Bastian

Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Hughes - Pesce

Markstrom

PENGUINS LINEUP

Rakell - Crosby - Rust
Bunting - Malkin - Glass
Beauvillier - O'Connor - Tomasino
Nieto - Lizotte - Acciari

Pickerting - Letang
Grzelcyk - Karlsson
Joseph - Shea

Jarry

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils prepare to host the Pittsburgh Penguins for the first time this season.

