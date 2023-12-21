Devils Host McDavid, Oilers as Homestand Continues | PREVIEW

By Sam Kasan
New Jersey will face Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in the third game of a five-game homestand at Prudential Center. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m. ET. 

BY THE NUMBERS

PRE-GAME STORY

Make sure to check back after morning skate for your pre-game story!

PREVIEW

DEVILS (16-12-2) vs. OILERS (13-15-1)

Head-to-Head

The Devils and Oilers face off for the second and final time this season, and only contest at Prudential Center. In the previous meeting, in Edmonton on Dec. 10, the Oilers netted a 4-1 victory.

Jesper Bratt scored the lone Devils goal. Connor McDavid and Evander Kane each posted a goal and assist. Evan Bouchard and Derek Ryan also scored.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils currently have 34 points in the standings (16-12-2) and are in the fourth spot in the Wild Card race. They are tied with Washington and Detroit, but one point behind second-place (and final Wild Card holder) Tampa Bay.

The Devils continue their five-game homestand through the holidays. New Jersey is 0-1-1 so far after a 5-1 loss to Anaheim and a 3-2 overtime setback to Philadelphia. Still, the Devils are 5-2-1 in their last eight games.

Jack Hughes leads the Devils with 14 goals and 38 points. He’s followed by Jesper Bratt and Tyler Toffoli, both have 13 goals each. Bratt has 24 assists – tied with Hughes for the team lead – and his 37 points rank second. Rookie Luke Hughes is tied for the points lead among defensemen with 16 points.

Oilers Team Scope:

The Oilers are in the seventh slot for a Wild Card position. Their 27 points trail Arizona (34) by seven for the second WC and final playoff spot.

It’s been a feast or famine season for the Oilers. They’ve strung together winning and losing streaks of varying degrees. The club had been on an eight-game winning streak (which included a 4-1 win against New Jersey) but are now riding a three-game losing streak.

Kris Knoblauch has been behind the bench since replacing Jay Woodcroft on Nov. 12. The team is 10-6-0 since the switch.

The Oilers are led by Connor McDavid. His 41 points lead the club and are tied for sixth in the entire NHL. McDavid’s 30 assists rank fourth (tied) in the League. Leon Draisaitl is second on the club with 34 points (13g-21a). Zach Hyman has a team-best 18 goals on the season.

By the Numbers:

Devils captain played in his 400th career game against the Philadelphia Flyers Tuesday. He picked up his 301st career point in the contest. 

Center Michael McLeod has won 28 of his last 30 faceoffs (93.3%).

Injuries:

Devils

Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle)
Nosek (foot)

Oilers

Halloway (lower-body)
Stonehouse (undisclosed)\
Fanti (hip)

