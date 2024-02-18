LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 vs Flyers 0

The Devils face the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at MetLife Stadium in the Stadium Series. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on ABC, ESPN+ or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL
0:32 | NJD 1, PHI 0
Hischier (Palat)

GOAL
13:30 | NJD 2, PHI 0
Toffoli (Smith, J.Hughes)

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: 10 PHI, 14 NJD
POWER PLAY: 0/1 PHI, 0/3 NJD
HITS: 13 PHI, 4 NJD
BLOCKED SHOTS: 8 PHI, 7 NJD
GIVEAWAYS: 2 PHI, 4 NJD
TAKEAWAYS: 1 PHI, 1 NJD

SECOND PERIOD

No goals as of yet

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat - Hischier - Bratt
Hughes - Haula - Toffoli
Meier - Lazar - Mercer
Holtz - Nosek - Bastian

Bahl - Nemec
Hughes - Marino
Smith - Miller

Daws
Schmid

Subban reads the Devils lineup prior to the game

FLYERS LINEUP

Tippett - Couturier Konecny
Farabee - Frost - Atkinson
Cates - Poehling - Hathaway
Deslauriers - Laughton

York - Drysdale
Seeler - Walker
Staal - Sanheim
Zamula

Ersson
Petersen

HEAD COACH LINDY RUFF, MEIER & TOFFOLI PRE-GAME

Ruff speaks prior to the Devils playing the Flyers

Tyler Toffoli and Timo Meier speak before Flyers game

DEVILS MINUTE

Two points are up for grabs outdoors

More News

Devils, Flyers Take It Outside in Stadium Series Showdown | PREVIEW

Where It All Began | BIG READ

Dine with the Devils Kicks off Stadium Series Weekend | FEATURE

Rookies Ersson, Daws likely to start Flyers-Devils matchup at Stadium Series

Hughes brothers playing together for Devils in Stadium Series ‘really special’

Devils, state of New Jersey on center stage during Stadium Series against Flyers 

Stadium Series showdown key step in playoff race for Devils, Flyers

Devils Balancing Business with Pleasure | FEATURE 

Devils Hit the Outdoor Ice in Meadowlands | NOTEBOOK

Devils defenseman Bahl wears Giants helmet at Stadium Series skate

On eve of NHL Stadium Series, Gritty, NJ Devil team up for football trick shots at MetLife Stadium

Devils-Flyers Rivalry Through the Years | STAN'S STORIES

Toffoli out to enjoy experience with Devils in 2024 Stadium Series

Stadium Series brings back outdoor memories for Devils coach 

Late PP Goal Sinks Devils | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs Kings 2

Isaac Poulter Signs Two-Year, Two-Way NHL Contract | RELEASE

10 memorable moments from Flyers-Devils rivalry ahead of Stadium Series