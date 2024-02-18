LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 vs Flyers 0

The Devils face the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at MetLife Stadium in the Stadium Series. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on ABC, ESPN+ or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
GOAL
0:32 | NJD 1, PHI 0
Hischier (Palat)
GOAL
13:30 | NJD 2, PHI 0
Toffoli (Smith, J.Hughes)
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: 10 PHI, 14 NJD
POWER PLAY: 0/1 PHI, 0/3 NJD
HITS: 13 PHI, 4 NJD
BLOCKED SHOTS: 8 PHI, 7 NJD
GIVEAWAYS: 2 PHI, 4 NJD
TAKEAWAYS: 1 PHI, 1 NJD
No goals as of yet
Palat - Hischier - Bratt
Hughes - Haula - Toffoli
Meier - Lazar - Mercer
Holtz - Nosek - Bastian
Bahl - Nemec
Hughes - Marino
Smith - Miller
Daws
Schmid
Tippett - Couturier Konecny
Farabee - Frost - Atkinson
Cates - Poehling - Hathaway
Deslauriers - Laughton
York - Drysdale
Seeler - Walker
Staal - Sanheim
Zamula
Ersson
Petersen