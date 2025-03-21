Devils Can't Hold Lead, Fall to Flames | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - The Devils had a 3-1 lead heading into the third period, but Calgary potted four third-period goals in a dramatic come-from-behind 5-3 win at Prudential Center on Thursday night.
The Devils built their lead on goals by Nico Hischier, Erik Haula and Paul Cotter.
Matt Coronato scored a goal for Calgary in the second period. Then the Flames posted third-period goals from Connor Zary, Daniil Miromanov, Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri.
“It’s normal in a game, if a team is down, they’re going to have a push,” Hischier said. “We have the wrong mindset. We have to embrace their push and be ready for it. I think we’re a bit too scared out there to make mistakes. If you have that mindset, that’s when mistakes happen.”
The Devils still had a 3-2 lead with less than five minutes left in regulation. Miromanov (4:20 left) and Huberdeau (3:20 left) scored two late tallies a minute apart to flip the script.
The Devils played on their heels for the entire third period. It was reminiscent of their 2-1 victory in Columbus on Monday night, though great goaltending by Jake Allen bailed them out of that game as he stopped 23 of 24 third-period shots.
The Devils were similarly outgunned in the third period against Calgary, but this time the team couldn’t hold on for the W.
“We’ve talked enough about it. We know how the Columbus game finished," defenseman Brenden Dillon said. "I’m speechless. We’re up two. We have to be confident in that situation. We want to be a good team. We’re going to be a good team hopefully through the last (few games) going into the playoffs. Every goal is self-inflicted stuff.
“Our mindset has to be that we’re going to out-compete that team for the entire 60 minutes.”