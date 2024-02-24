The Captain Leads His Team Past Montreal, 4-3 | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - Et voila! The Devils are back in the win column!
Nico Hischier not only broke the 2-2 tie against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday afternoon, he also brother a lengthy goalless streak for the Devils with his third period power play goal.
The captain cut through the center of the ice with a look of determination in his eyes and using his lower body strength to fend pass the Montreal defender on his tail to send a backhand shot past Montreal netminder Jake Allen for a 3-2 lead at 13:33 of the third period. Jesper Bratt gave the Devils a 4-2 lead with less than five minutes to play, streaking up the ice through the neutral-zone beating Allen.
“Toff makes a nice play there,” Hischier said of his goal. “I was hoping he’d see me there, I had a lot of speed so I was able to go on a breakaway. Just tried to go across the crease and somewhere it went in. I don’t know where, but it went in.”
New Jersey win a very important game, collecting two important points enroute to the victory against Montreal.
“Big game, but like I said earlier, there are only big games coming up,” Hischier said. “Now we focus on tomorrow, a 1 o’clock game and find a way again to win a game.”
On two separate occasions the Devils were forced to play down a goal to the Canadiens and twice they tied up the game. After a slow but steady start to the first period, the Devils and Canadiens entered the second period without goals.
The Canadiens broke through first, with a goal by veteran forward Brendan Gallagher, before Timo Meier's 11th of the season tied the game at one. Playing from behind again, after Nick Suzuki made it 2-1 Montreal at 13:07 of the second, Ondrej Palat fresh off the bench beat Montreal's goaltender Jake Allen with a snapshot to tie the game for a second time.
Suzuki'a second goal of the game brought Montreal within one with less than two minutes to play.
Of his teams performance, head coach Lindy Ruff said there was a lot to like.
“The power play goal that gave us the lead," he said, "I thought some great desperation, some blocked shots, that one by Timo that led to the Bratt goal in a tough game. We’re playing a lot of hockey in a few days, took the lead and did it with the power play. Our discipline was good in the game, we didn’t take any penalties, a lot of good stuff.”