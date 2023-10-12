Devils Open Season Against Detroit | PREVIEW

The Devils open the 2023-24 season Thursday night at home against the Detroit Red Wings.
Puck drop is 7:38 p.m. ET. You can watch the game on ESPN+ or Hulu. You can also listen to the game on the Devils Radio Network.
Make sure to check back after the team's 10:30 a.m. morning skate for all your latest updates!
DEVILS (0-0-0) vs. RED WINGS (0-0-0)
Head-to-Head
The Devils and Red Wings meet for the first time this season. The Devils also hosted the Red Wings in their home opener last year, a 5-2 setback to Detroit. Dylan Larkin led the way with a goal, three points and a plus-4.
Devils Team Scope:
The Devils enter the season following the club’s record breaking 2022-23 campaign. The team won 52 games and hit 112 points, both franchise records. Over the summer, the Devils added forwards Tyler Toffoli, Tomas Nosek and Chris Tierney and defenseman Colin Miller.
Blueliners Luke Hughes and Kevin Bahl are expected to have a bigger role on the blue line with the departures of Damon Severson and Ryan Graves. The Devils return all their stars from last season, including Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt, Timo Meier and Dougie Hamilton.
Red Wings Team Scope:
The Red Wings missed the playoffs for the seventh straight year last season, finishing 35-37-10. They were 12 points out of the final wild card spot. Detroit hasn’t won a playoff series since 2013.
Dylan Larkin was the club’s leading scorer last season in every category, goals (32), assists (47) and points (79). Forward Alex DeBrincat joins the club this season after potting 27 goals in 2022-23 with Ottawa. The year prior, with Chicago, DeBrincat had 41 goals and 78 points. Veteran David Perron returns for his 17th season. The 35-year-old had 24 goals and 56 points for Detroit last year. Defensive sensation Moritz Seider returns for his third campaign after posting 92 points (12g-80a) in his first two years.
By the Numbers:
The Devils Jesper Bratt’s nine preseason points led the league, while Jack Hughes’ eight were tied for second.
Daniel Sprong posted four goals and five points to lead the Red Wings during the preseason.
Detroit's Moritz Seider and New Jersey's Dawson Mercer have played every game in the past two years since entering the NHL. They'll each appear in their 165th consecutive contest Thursday.
Injuries:
Devils
Haula, upper-body
Red Wings
Luff, IR
GAME-DAY VIDEO
TV & RADIO
• You can watch the game on ESPN+ and HULU at 7:30 p.m.
• Listen to the game on the Devils Hockey Network via the team website or mobile app beginning at 7:20 p.m. ET with Matt Loughlin on play-by-play and color analyst Chico Resch.