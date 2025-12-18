Game Day: Devils at Golden Knights

Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Devils Hit Jackpot in Vegas | GAME STORY

devils 2 1 win

LAS VEGAS, NV - The New Jersey Devils leaned on timely scoring and clutch goaltending on Wednesday night against the Vegas Golden Knights.

In a closely contested game, this one went down to the final goal and save with Jake Allen making a save on Vegas' Mitch Marner in the shootout to secure the 2-1 win.

Connor Brown delivered the opening goal for New Jersey, and Jake Allen turned aside 37 of 38 shots to anchor a Devils team win in Las Vegas.

New Jersey had a collective commitment, rolling four lines, defending in layers and responding in big moments, to grind out a hard-fought win against an opponent that sits second overall in league standings and lost on home ice for just the fifth time this season.

Despite the Golden Knights tying the game late in the third period, the Devils and Golden Knights exchanged chances in overtime before the shootout sealed the deal for the Devils.

LOOK BACK

Here are some observations from the game:

• Brett Pesce returned to the lineup after missing the previous 24 games with an upper-body injury. Fittingly, Pesce was welcomed back into the lineup with a penalty kill shift, his first of the game, and in an area of the game where Pesce may have been most missed.

Back, paired with Luke Hughes, which allowed Hughes to return to his natural side, he played 23:58 with three shots and three blocks.

• A Golden Knights turnover along the half wall sparked Connor Brown’s second-period goal. Trailing the play from behind the Vegas net, Brown pounced on a loose puck, quickly gathered it, and drove to the crease. He froze Vegas goaltender Cart Hart with his initial move, then slipped the puck through the narrow gap between Hart’s skate and the post. The goal broke the 0-0 draw at 4:50 of the second period.

• It’s never just one player who makes all the difference, but a penalty kill that has struggled of late was clearly bolstered by Pesce’s return to the lineup. Thrust into action almost immediately after Jonas Siegenthaler took a penalty in the opening minute, New Jersey handled the kill with ease, using it as a springboard to generate momentum coming out of the early disadvantage.

Overall, the penalty kill went 1-for-3, with the one goal; crushingly coming as the regulation-tying goal at the tail end of the third period.

The return of Pesce bumped Dennis Cholowski from the lineup against the Golden Knights. Brenden Dillon paired up with Colton White as the third pairing.

• New Jersey was just the fifth team to beat the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena this season.

• Vegas was playing without their star forward, Jack Eichel, and one of their top defensemen, Shea Theodore.

WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils road trip continues with a visit to Utah to play the Mammoth. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 9:08 p.m. ET. 
