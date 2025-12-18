Devils Hit Jackpot in Vegas | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• Brett Pesce returned to the lineup after missing the previous 24 games with an upper-body injury. Fittingly, Pesce was welcomed back into the lineup with a penalty kill shift, his first of the game, and in an area of the game where Pesce may have been most missed.

Back, paired with Luke Hughes, which allowed Hughes to return to his natural side, he played 23:58 with three shots and three blocks.

• A Golden Knights turnover along the half wall sparked Connor Brown’s second-period goal. Trailing the play from behind the Vegas net, Brown pounced on a loose puck, quickly gathered it, and drove to the crease. He froze Vegas goaltender Cart Hart with his initial move, then slipped the puck through the narrow gap between Hart’s skate and the post. The goal broke the 0-0 draw at 4:50 of the second period.

• It’s never just one player who makes all the difference, but a penalty kill that has struggled of late was clearly bolstered by Pesce’s return to the lineup. Thrust into action almost immediately after Jonas Siegenthaler took a penalty in the opening minute, New Jersey handled the kill with ease, using it as a springboard to generate momentum coming out of the early disadvantage.

Overall, the penalty kill went 1-for-3, with the one goal; crushingly coming as the regulation-tying goal at the tail end of the third period.

• The return of Pesce bumped Dennis Cholowski from the lineup against the Golden Knights. Brenden Dillon paired up with Colton White as the third pairing.

• New Jersey was just the fifth team to beat the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena this season.

• Vegas was playing without their star forward, Jack Eichel, and one of their top defensemen, Shea Theodore.