Devils Hit Jackpot in Vegas | GAME STORY

LAS VEGAS, NV - The New Jersey Devils leaned on timely scoring and clutch goaltending on Wednesday night against the Vegas Golden Knights.
In a closely contested game, this one went down to the final goal and save with Jake Allen making a save on Vegas' Mitch Marner in the shootout to secure the 2-1 win.
Connor Brown delivered the opening goal for New Jersey, and Jake Allen turned aside 37 of 38 shots to anchor a Devils team win in Las Vegas.
New Jersey had a collective commitment, rolling four lines, defending in layers and responding in big moments, to grind out a hard-fought win against an opponent that sits second overall in league standings and lost on home ice for just the fifth time this season.
Despite the Golden Knights tying the game late in the third period, the Devils and Golden Knights exchanged chances in overtime before the shootout sealed the deal for the Devils.