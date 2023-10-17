News Feed

Devils | 10 TAKEAWAYS 10/17/23

The First Week | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Devils | GAME STORY vs Panthers 10/16/23

Devils Comeback Falls Short Against Panthers | GAME STORY
Devils | PREVIEW vs Panthers 10/16/23

Devils Wrap Three-Game Homestand Versus Panthers | PREVIEW
The Carpool Kids | FEATURE

The Carpool Kids | FEATURE
Devils | NOTEBOOK 10/15/23

Devils Reconvene for Sunday Practice | NOTEBOOK
DEVILS | GAME STORY vs ARIZONA 10/13/23

Devils Fall in Shootout to Coyotes | GAME STORY
DEVILS | PREVIEW vs Coyotes 10/13/23

Devils Finish Back-to-Back Against Coyotes
DEVILS | GAME STORY vs Detroit 10/12/23

Hughes' 2 Goals Helps Devils Top Wings in Opener | GAME STORY
Ruff Extension | FEATURE

Ruff the 'Right Coach for this Group' | FEATURE
Greenie and 'Mave' | STAN'S STORIES

Greenie and 'Mave' | STAN'S STORIES
 DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 10.11.23

Season's Eve Practice | NOTEBOOK
Ruff Extension | RELEASE

Devils Sign Head Coach Lindy Ruff to Multi-Year Contract Extension | RELEASE
Ready or Not, Here They Come | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Ready or Not, Here They Come | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Lightpath Partnership | RELEASE

Prudential Center, Devils Announce Partnership with Lightpath | RELEASE
Devils Practice with Final Roster | NOTEBOOK

Devils Hold First Practice with Opening Night Roster | NOTEBOOK
Devils 2023 Opener | RELEASE

New Jersey takes on Detroit Red Wings in home opener | RELEASE
Devils Set 23-Man Opening-Season Roster | RELEASE

Devils Set 23-Man Opening-Season Roster | RELEASE
Devils | NOTEBOOK 10.8.23

Sunday Funday at the Rink | NOTEBOOK

Devils, Kean University Establish Partnership | RELEASE

njd-logo-2568x1444
By Devils PR
@NJDevils NewJerseyDevils.com

Kean University is partnering with the New Jersey Devils to provide students with educational and professional opportunities to advance their careers.

The club and Kean announced the new partnership as the team dropped the puck on the 2023-24 NHL season on Thursday, October 12.

Under the three-year agreement, Kean students will participate in a sports-business themed course co-facilitated with the team each year. Kean’s Career Services team will also have access to information on Devils’ job postings and internship positions. The University will also have various marketing assets in Prudential Center and in Devils media.

"Kean is an anchor institution in this state, and we are always looking for ways to team up with businesses and community partners to expand opportunities for our students," said Kean President Lamont O. Repollet, Ed.D. "The New Jersey Devils are excellent partners, and I look forward to collaborating on an exciting course that will provide our students with real-world experiences to boost their resumes."

This partnership will provide Kean students with the opportunity to gain valuable knowledge of the sports industry and make connections that will benefit them in their future careers. The course will provide students with hands-on experience in various aspects of the sports industry, including marketing, sales, event planning and media relations.

“We are excited to partner with Kean University and enhance the educational opportunities for their students here in New Jersey,” said Chad Biggs, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships Activations, New Jersey Devils & Prudential Center. “Together with Kean University, we will provide invaluable knowledge about the sports industry and a unique experience for students to help jumpstart their professional careers.”

The University previously established partnerships with the New York Jets and the New York Red Bulls, providing students with hands-on lessons in marketing, graphic design and communication as well as mentorship opportunities. Several Kean students are now employed by both teams.

"Partnerships with professional sports teams provide very valuable connections for our students and serve as an excellent way to expand the reach of the Kean brand," Repollet said.

Kean University is committed to providing its students with the best possible education and professional opportunities. The partnership with the New Jersey Devils is the latest example of the University's dedication to student success.