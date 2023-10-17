Devils, Kean University Establish Partnership | RELEASE

Kean University is partnering with the New Jersey Devils to provide students with educational and professional opportunities to advance their careers.

The club and Kean announced the new partnership as the team dropped the puck on the 2023-24 NHL season on Thursday, October 12.

Under the three-year agreement, Kean students will participate in a sports-business themed course co-facilitated with the team each year. Kean’s Career Services team will also have access to information on Devils’ job postings and internship positions. The University will also have various marketing assets in Prudential Center and in Devils media.

"Kean is an anchor institution in this state, and we are always looking for ways to team up with businesses and community partners to expand opportunities for our students," said Kean President Lamont O. Repollet, Ed.D. "The New Jersey Devils are excellent partners, and I look forward to collaborating on an exciting course that will provide our students with real-world experiences to boost their resumes."

This partnership will provide Kean students with the opportunity to gain valuable knowledge of the sports industry and make connections that will benefit them in their future careers. The course will provide students with hands-on experience in various aspects of the sports industry, including marketing, sales, event planning and media relations.

“We are excited to partner with Kean University and enhance the educational opportunities for their students here in New Jersey,” said Chad Biggs, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships Activations, New Jersey Devils & Prudential Center. “Together with Kean University, we will provide invaluable knowledge about the sports industry and a unique experience for students to help jumpstart their professional careers.”

The University previously established partnerships with the New York Jets and the New York Red Bulls, providing students with hands-on lessons in marketing, graphic design and communication as well as mentorship opportunities. Several Kean students are now employed by both teams.

"Partnerships with professional sports teams provide very valuable connections for our students and serve as an excellent way to expand the reach of the Kean brand," Repollet said.

Kean University is committed to providing its students with the best possible education and professional opportunities. The partnership with the New Jersey Devils is the latest example of the University's dedication to student success.