Devils' Forward Depth Creating Competition | FEATURE

The Devils are inching closer and closer to the start of the regular season. And with that, their roster is being whittled down to the eventual 23-man roster for the Oct. 12 season-opener against the Detroit Red Wings at Prudential Center.

The club held two coinciding practice sessions on Tuesday, one featuring a group that will closely resemble the lineup for opening night. That particular group used the following workflow…

Toffoli – JHughes – Bratt

Meier – Hischier – Holtz

Palat – Haula – Mercer

Nosek – McLeod – Lazar

Tierney – Bastian

Siegenthaler – Hamilton

Bahl – Marino

LHughes – Nemec

Smith – Miller

Vanecek

Schmid

The Devils top three forward lines have been together consistently since Day 1 of training camp (with the exception of one preseason game). What seems less settled is which players will ultimately land on the fourth line. The coaching staff has moved different players into position to see how they fair.

“It’s a great problem to have,” head coach Lindy Ruff said. “You’re one injury away from needing depth at any position. We’ve dealt with that in the past. I think we’ve got a great effort. You need those types of guys. They have energy. They can swing momentum for you. I think every team looks for a line like that to help you win hockey games.”

The Devils are in the fortuitous position of having an overflow of quality players that can fill that role. And that doesn’t just include the names above in Tomas Nosek, Michael McLeod, Curtis Lazar, Chris Tierney and Nathan Bastian. Don’t discount the other practice group that had players like Tyce Thompson, Shane Bowers, Justin Dowling, Max Willman and Nolan Foote.

“Don’t read anything into it,” Ruff said of the groupings. “Just that we wanted to get guys that hadn’t practiced with each other, get them back together. You look at two (remaining preseason) games, all of the players are probably going to play.”

The Devils depth not only creates great competition, but helps push each player to be their best in the hopes of landing a roster spot and ice time. Thus, it should elevate everyone’s play.