Edwards, Wolverines Eyeing Frozen Four Weekend | PROSPECT WATCH

The Michigan Wolverines wanted to change the script.

The previous weekend they were facing their heated rival, Michigan State, in the NCAA tournament with a berth in the Frozen Four on the line.

The Spartans had defeated the Wolverines, 5-4 in overtime, to win the Big 10 Championship. And the Spartans had the regular-season edge after winning three of four meetings.

Thus, tensions were high when the two teams dropped the puck in the tournament.

“It was a very emotional game, first with the rivalry and then the past week they beat us in the Big 10 championship,” Wolverines defenseman and Devils prospect Ethan Edwards said. “They got the best of us all season.”

And Michigan State got the best of them in the first period, taking a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes.

But the trajectory of the game, and the fate of both teams’ season, would change in the opening minutes of the second period. That’s when Edwards took a pass from Dylan Duke above the circles and ripped a shot that beat Spartans goalie Trey Augustine to tie the game at 1-1.

“It was a big goal for our team. Got us on the board. Tied the game up,” Edwards said. “Gave our team a boost. It was right place, right time. Nothing crazy, nothing special. Good to get on the board.”

The Wolverines had a 3-2 lead late in the third period when the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Edwards pushed the puck ahead to Frank Nazar III, who made a between-the-legs cross-ice pass to Gavin Brindley to make it 4-2 Wolverines.

“I couldn’t believe it, making a play like that in such a high-pressure scenario and in an important game,” Edwards said. “Super impressive but he does stuff like that all the time. I’m not shocked that he pulled that off in the game.”

With 2:19 left in regulation Edwards would pick up his second assist and third point of the game on a power-play goal that gave Michigan a 5-2 lead and punched their ticket to the Frozen Four.

“It was a revenge game for us,” Edwards said. “We knew what we had to do. Honestly, super excited to get another shot at them and get it done.”

Now, Michigan gets a shot at No. 1 Boston College. The two teams face off at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota this Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Prior to that game, No. 2 Boston University will play No. 3 Denver at 5:30 p.m. ET.

“Looking at the four teams in it, they’re four of the most historic teams in college hockey,” Edwards said. “It’s super cool. We’ve been there before. But as underdogs this year we’re really excited.”

And even though BC may be the top-ranked team in the nation, the Wolverines should never be counted out.

“It goes to show how much we’ve grown this year,” Edwards said. “Whether we’re underdogs in rankings, we don’t feel like underdogs as a team. We’re super excited for this matchup with BC.”

It’s been a trying junior campaign for Edwards in Ann Arbor. He missed the first 20 games of the season while rehabbing from off-season surgery. He made his season debut against the U.S. National Team Development Program, scoring two goals and adding an assist.

“Missing half the season isn’t fun. It was something I had to do and took care of,” he said of the surgery. “The return was really tough. Then coming back to playoff hockey and everyone is in the thick of it and fighting for playoffs spot, tough to come back. After a few hard weeks I figured it out.”

Edwards, the Devils' fourth-round (120th overall) pick in 2020, did figure it out. In 20 games this year, Edwards has three goals, 10 points, a plus-14 and 29 blocked shots. And he did so while wearing an ‘A’ on his chest as alternate captain.

“As an older guy, it’s important for guys to look up to you and other older guys and leaders,” he said. “I take tremendous pride in wearing a letter and being a leader. It meant a lot. Not just the coaches but players thought it was the right fit. Super honored.”

It may have taken some time coming off of surgery, but Edwards finally feels he’s back to his previous level, and looking to continue improving.

“Mostly trying to get my game back and finding ways to contribute,” he said. “Now that I’m playing at the level I want to be, you look at your game more intently and at skills. I’ll keep working on picking spots offensively and contributing both offensively and defensively. Continue to work on my overall game.”

Edwards will continue working on his game over the summer in Alberta before his senior season.

“I want to keep progressing, get on the ice, get in the gym, get bigger, stronger,” he said. “That’s my goal in the off-season.”

But Edwards attention isn’t on the summer yet. He and his teammate have a date with Boston College on Thursday. And they’re hoping the script will have one more game coming after that.

