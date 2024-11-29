FOLLOW LIVE: Devils at Red Wings 

The Devils face the Red Wings this afternoon at Little Caesars Arena at 3 p.m. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

FIRST PERIOD

Screenshot 2024-11-29 at 3.16.40 PM

Tarasenko gives the Red Wings a lead with a power-play goal

Screenshot 2024-11-29 at 3.28.17 PM

Raymond scores on a wraparound try

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Noesen
Cotter - Haula - Mercer
MacDermid - Dowling - Tatar

Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Hughes - Pesce

Markstrom
Allen

RED WINGS LINEUP

Tarasenko - Larkin - Raymond
DeBrincat - Compher - Motte
Rasmussen - Copp - Fischer
Veleno - Kasper - Berggren

Edvinsson - Seider
Chiarot - Petry
Johansson - Holl

Talbot
Husso

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils are looking to bounce back from their last loss this afternoon in Detroit.

