LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Rangers

The Devils face the Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

Screenshot 2024-12-02 at 7.15.01 PM
Screenshot 2024-12-02 at 7.20.23 PM

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: NJD 7, NYR 11
POWER PLAY: NJD - , NYR 0/1
HITS: NJD 11, NYR 6
BLOCKED SHOTS: NJD 8, NYR 6
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 9, NYR 3
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 1, NYR 1

FIRST PERIOD SAVES BY JACOB MARKSTROM

SECOND PERIOD

Screenshot 2024-12-02 at 8.24.39 PM
Screenshot 2024-12-02 at 8.34.22 PM
Screenshot 2024-12-02 at 8.35.57 PM

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Noesen
Cotter - Haula - Mercer
Hardman - Dowling - Légaré

Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Hughes - Pesce

Markstrom

RANGERS LINEUP

Panarin-Chytil-Lafrenière
Cuylle-Trocheck-Kakko
Kreider-Zibanejad-Smith
Edström-Carrick-Brodzinski

Lindgren-Fox
Miller-Schneider
Jones-Trouba

Shesterkin
Quick

DEVILS MINUTE

Nathan Légaré makes his NHL debut tonight at MSG.

More News

Devils Host Inaugural Devils Youth Foundation Night | RELEASE

Hardman, Legare Recalled | TRANSACTIONS

Lineup Changes Ahead of Devils vs Rangers | PREVIEW

Devils Come Up Short in Goal-Filled Affair with Caps | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 5 vs. Capitals 6

Devils Sign Theo to 1-Day Contract | FEATURE

Devils Looking for Quick Start Against the Capitals | PREVIEW

Devils Claw Back to Beat Detroit | GAME STORY

FOLLOW LIVE: Devils at Red Wings 

Devils on the Ice for Thanksgiving Practice | NOTEBOOK

Devils Assign Foote to Utica | TRANSACTIONS

Blues Blank Devils | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 0 vs. Blues 3

Mr. 500 | FEATURE

Meier Suspended One Game | BLOG

Scoppetto Named to Team USA 4 Nations Staff | BLOG

All-Time Toughest Devils | STAN'S LISTS

Hats Off to Hischier | GAME STORY