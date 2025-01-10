LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Rangers 1

The Devils face the Rangers tonight at Madison Square Garden. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
Luke Hughes goal called back (did not cross the line):
Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Noesen
Cotter - Dowling - Mercer
MacDermid - Lazar - Bastian
Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Hughes - Pesce
Markstrom
Allen
Panarin - Trocheck - Lafreniere
Cuylle - Zibanejad - Smith
Berard - Brodzinski - Kaliyev
Edstrom - Carrick - Rempe
Lindgren - Fox
Borgen - Miller
Vaakanainen - Schneider
Shesterkin
Quick