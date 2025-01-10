LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Rangers 1

The Devils face the Rangers tonight at Madison Square Garden. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

Luke Hughes goal called back (did not cross the line):

Screenshot 2025-01-09 at 7.33.10 PM

Adam Fox ripped a shot from the point on the power play to put the Rangers on the board first

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Noesen
Cotter - Dowling - Mercer
MacDermid - Lazar - Bastian

Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Hughes - Pesce

Markstrom
Allen

RANGERS LINEUP

Panarin - Trocheck - Lafreniere
Cuylle - Zibanejad - Smith
Berard - Brodzinski - Kaliyev
Edstrom - Carrick - Rempe

Lindgren - Fox
Borgen - Miller
Vaakanainen - Schneider

Shesterkin
Quick

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils will look to start strong and continue to decrease opponents rush opportunities

