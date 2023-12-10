Devils Wrap Up Four-Game Road Trip in Edmonton | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (14-10-1) vs. OILERS (10-12-1)

Head-to-Head

This is the first of two games between the Devils and Oilers this season. The second and final meeting takes place on Dec. 21 at Prudential Center.

Last season, New Jersey won both of its games against Edmonton. In the first contest on Nov. 3, 2022 the Devils scored three third-period goals to come back and beat the Oilers in Edmonton. Ryan Graves and Jesper Bratt's goals in the third period were separated by seven seconds and the tallies tied and then gave New Jersey the lead in the final five minutes of regulation.

In the second meeting on Nov. 21 at Prudential Center, five different players scored to lead the Devils to a 5-2 win. The victory was New Jersey's 13th straight, which tied a franchise record.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils continue to roll, picking up their third straight win Saturday when they beat the Calgary Flames 4-2. New Jersey has won six of their last seven games. In Calgary, the Devils had a slow first period but a pair of goals in both the second and third periods sealed the win. Captain Nico Hischier had two goals, which started and ended the scoring for New Jersey. Jesper Bratt and Alexander Holtz each contributed one. Vitek Vanecek had 23 saves on 25 shots and picked up his 10th win of the season.

Tyler Toffoli's 12 goals leads the Devils, and the forward has nine assists for 21 total points. Jack Hughes' 23 assists and 33 points are team-highs, while his 10 goals are the third most on the team. Jesper Bratt is second in all scoring categories with 11 goals, 20 assists, and 31 total points. Hughes and Bratt are the only players on the Devils with 30 or more points, and Bratt crossed the threshold with a two-point performance against the Flames.

With Vanecek playing against the Flames, it's likely the Devils will turn to Akira Schmid against the Oilers. Schmid has played 11 games, starting nine of them. He has a 4-5-1 record, with a 3.03 goals against average, and a .902 save percentage.

Sunday afternoon's game is the final of a four-game road trip for the Devils who are entering their third game in four days.

Oilers Team Scope:

The Oilers struggled to start the season, losing 10 of their first 13 games. After making a coaching change on Nov. 12, things have turned around quickly. Edmonton has won eight of its last 11 games, even more impressive, the Oilers are on a six-game winning streak. The Oilers most recent win was a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild. In the victory, Edmonton recorded 40 shots on goal for the first time this campaign, and had two power-play goals.

Zach Hyman is leading the Oilers with 15 goals and his 27 total points are tied for third-most on the team. Connor McDavid has 25 assists and 34 total points through 22 games, which are team-highs in both categories. Leon Draisaitl is second in all scoring categories with 11 goals (tied with Evander Kane), 20 assists, and 31 points. Stuart Skinner is the Oilers go-to man in net with 19 games played this season. He has a 10-7-1 record, is averaging 3.03 goals against a contest, and has a .887 save percentage.

Sunday’s afternoon matinee is the third of six straight games at home for the Oilers and Edmonton’s third game in five nights.

By the Numbers:

Although the Oilers penalty kill is only ranked 17th best in the NHL (79.1%), it’s currently on a hot streak. Edmonton has killed off 34 of the 38 penalties they’ve had over the last 10 games, and in their last five games, they’ve allowed one power play goal through 15 penalties.

Saturday against the Flames, the Devils did not have a single penalty, marking only the second time this season they've had a clean sheet. The first time was Dec. 1 against the San Jose Sharks.

Both the Devils and Oilers are in the top-10 for their respective power plays (NJD: 1st, EDM: 4th), faceoffs (NJD: 5th, EDM; 10th), and goals for per game played (NJD: 4th, EDM: 6th).

Injuries:

Devils

Tomas Nosek (right foot)

Dougie Hamilton (torn left pectoral muscle)

Oilers

Dylan Holloway (lower-body)