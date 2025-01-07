LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Kraken

The Devils face the Kraken tonight at Climate Pledge Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

Screenshot 2025-01-06 at 10.24.14 PM

Mercer opens the scoring eight minutes into the first period

Screenshot 2025-01-06 at 10.39.25 PM

Larsson ties the game 1-1 late in the first

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: NJD 11, SEA 13
POWER PLAY: NJD 0/0, SEA 0/0
HITS: NJD 5, SEA 7
BLOCKED SHOTS: NJD 3, SEA 5
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 3, SEA 8
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 1, SEA 3

Jacob Markstrom made 12 saves in the opening frame, here are top saves after the first period:

SECOND PERIOD

No goals yet!

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Noesen
Cotter - Dowling - Mercer
Tatar - Lazar - Bastian

Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Hughes - Pesce

Markstrom

KRAKEN LINEUP

Schwartz - Beniers - Kakko
McCann - Stephenson - Burakovsky
Tolvanen - Wright - Bjorkstrand
Kartye - Meyers - Tanev

Dunn - Larsson
Oleksiak - Montour
Evans - Mahura

Grubauer

DEVILS MINUTE

Haula will be out for weeks with an ankle sprain. In his place in Seattle, Dowling draws in.

More News

Devils, Citizens Now Accepting Applications for Jersey Shops | RELEASE

Haula Misses Practice in Seattle | NOTEBOOK

DeSimone Claimed by Utah | TRANSACTIONS

Sharks Score Late Goal to Down Devils | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 2 at Sharks 3

Devils Wrap Up California Swing in San Jose | PREVIEW

Peaks and Valleys | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Bratt, Dillon Reflect on Halfway Point of Season | NOTEBOOK

Devils Shutout in L.A. | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Kings 3, Devils 0

Jacob Markstrom Named NHL's Third Star of Month | BLOG

MacKinnon leads 3 Stars of the Month for December, Markstrom named third star

Optimum Drops MSG Networks  | BLOG

Devils End 2024 with Loss to Ducks | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Ducks 3, Devils 2

2024 Devils Wrapped | BLOG

Devils Prepare for Swing through California | NOTEBOOK

Stan's Top 20 All-Time Devils' Draft Choices | STAN'S STORIES