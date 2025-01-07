LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Kraken

The Devils face the Kraken tonight at Climate Pledge Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: NJD 11, SEA 13
POWER PLAY: NJD 0/0, SEA 0/0
HITS: NJD 5, SEA 7
BLOCKED SHOTS: NJD 3, SEA 5
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 3, SEA 8
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 1, SEA 3
Jacob Markstrom made 12 saves in the opening frame, here are top saves after the first period:
No goals yet!
Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Noesen
Cotter - Dowling - Mercer
Tatar - Lazar - Bastian
Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Hughes - Pesce
Markstrom
Schwartz - Beniers - Kakko
McCann - Stephenson - Burakovsky
Tolvanen - Wright - Bjorkstrand
Kartye - Meyers - Tanev
Dunn - Larsson
Oleksiak - Montour
Evans - Mahura
Grubauer