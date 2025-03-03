Devils Fall to Vegas in Markstrom's Return to Lineup | GAME STORY

Of more concern is Devils star Jack Hughes, who left the game at the tail end of the third with an injury.

Game story VGK

LAS VEGAS, NV - It was fitting that in Jacob Markstrom's return to the New Jersey Devils lineup, we would have a goaltending duel on our hands.

In Vegas, Markstrom went save-for-save against Golden Knight's Adin Hill through the opening 40 minutes. Both goaltenders were a perfect 16-for-16 until the game's first power play changed the momentum.

With Jack Hughes in the box for an interference call, Mark Stone broke through on the power play, tipping a Noah Hanafin blueline shot past Markstrom. The goal gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 1:27 of the 3rd period. Awarded a second power play, the result of the Devils being called for a bench minor for too many men on the ice, Vegas struck again, this time Hanafin's shot from the blueline trickling through Markstrom's pads. Vegas took the 2-0 lead with 10:49 to play.

Things began to unravel for the Devils in the final two minutes when Jack Hughes went hard into the boards and left the game clutching his right arm and head coach Sheldon Keefe was subsequently ejected from the game for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Devils fall to the Golden Knights 2-0 after the penalty kill went 1-for-3 against Vegas.

Markstrom ended the game with 22 saves on 24 shots, while Hill turned aside all 25 shots from New Jersey.

LOOK BACK
3K8A3707
AMR55472
AMR55492
AMR55546
AMR55554
+20 AMR55589
AMR55650
AMR55673
AMR55722
AMR55774
AMR55799
AMR55620
AMR55910
AMR55917
AMR55930
AMR55941
AMR55956
AMR56017
AMR56095
AMR56201
AMR56210
AMR56226
AMR56238
AMR56249
AMR56253
AMR56261

Devils at Golden Knights

Photos from the game between the Devils and Golden Knights from Vegas. Photos by Andrew Maclean and Getty Images

Here are some observations from the game:

• Jacob Markstrom picked up right where he left off since his Jan. 22nd MCL injury. Markstrom has been working diligently to return to the lineup. The 35-year-old netminder missed 11 games over the span of six weeks of recovery.

Regardless of Sunday's result, having Markstrom back in the lineup will provide a huge boost to this team in the waning games of the regular season.

“He’s such a competitor. He’s a leader in the room,” head coach Sheldon Keefe said prior to the game. “The way he plays goal, he competes. He gives everything he has in there. We’re going to have to do a good job to protect him and give him an opportunity to get back up to speed.

“He’s a competitor in the net. He gives absolute effort every time out. Players and the team can feed off of that.”

• For just the third time this season the Devils entered the third period of a game with a 0-0 scoreline. The other two instances were Nov. 21 at Calgary (3-0, L) and Jan. 14 at home against Florida (2-1, SOL)

• Luke Hughes continues to show new dimensions to his overall game and has been carrying a heavy load since Jonas Siegenthaler went down with injury. On Saturday, head coach Sheldon Keefe spoke about Hughes being put in new positions and handling them determinedly. Fresh off of playing 22:42 against the Utah Hockey Club, Hughes shot back into the lineup and played nearly half of the opening period against the Golden Knights. Hughes logged 9:16 during the first to lead both teams. Hughes hit 18:04 after 40 minutes and finished the game with 27:56 time on ice.

• Paul Cotter played his 200th career game. Serendipitously, his milestone game came against the team that drafted 115th overall in the 2018 NHL Draft. He played parts of three seasons with the Golden Knights, suiting up for 138 games, registering 22 goals and 23 assists. He won the Stanley Cup with Vegas in 2023.

The Golden Knights had a 'Welcome Back' video for Cotter that was greeted with big applause and a standing ovation while Cotter waved and saluted the crowd.

POST-GAME VIDEO
Full Highlights... COMING SOON
Rewind... COMING SOON
Devils Post-Game Interviews... COMING SOON
Head Coach Sheldon Keefe... COMING SOON
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils close out their five-game road trip in Dallas on Tuesday night.  You can watch on ESPN+ or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 8:08 p.m. ET. 

More News

LIVE UPDATES: Golden Knights 2, Devils 0

Markstrom Activated from IR | TRANSACTIONS

Devils Upend Utah | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 3, Utah 1

Catching Up | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Luke Hughes Rounding Out Game on PK | FEATURE

Devils Take the Ice at Utah Olympic Oval | NOTEBOOK

Yegorov Standing Strong in College Hockey | FEATURE

16 All-Time Best Devils Trades  | STAN'S LISTS

The Ultimate Christmas Gift | FEATURE

Devils Bested by Avs | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Avalanche 5, Devils 1

All-Time Best Devils Free Agent Signings | STAN'S LISTS 

2025 NJSIAA High School Hockey Championships Set for March 10 | RELEASE

Devils Practice in Denver | NOTEBOOK

Devils Mute Music City | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 5, Predators 0

Jack's Two Late Goals Not Enough as Devils Fall 4-2 to Dallas  | GAME STORY