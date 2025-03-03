Devils Fall to Vegas in Markstrom's Return to Lineup | GAME STORY

LAS VEGAS, NV - It was fitting that in Jacob Markstrom's return to the New Jersey Devils lineup, we would have a goaltending duel on our hands.
In Vegas, Markstrom went save-for-save against Golden Knight's Adin Hill through the opening 40 minutes. Both goaltenders were a perfect 16-for-16 until the game's first power play changed the momentum.
With Jack Hughes in the box for an interference call, Mark Stone broke through on the power play, tipping a Noah Hanafin blueline shot past Markstrom. The goal gave the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead at 1:27 of the 3rd period. Awarded a second power play, the result of the Devils being called for a bench minor for too many men on the ice, Vegas struck again, this time Hanafin's shot from the blueline trickling through Markstrom's pads. Vegas took the 2-0 lead with 10:49 to play.
Things began to unravel for the Devils in the final two minutes when Jack Hughes went hard into the boards and left the game clutching his right arm and head coach Sheldon Keefe was subsequently ejected from the game for unsportsmanlike conduct.
The Devils fall to the Golden Knights 2-0 after the penalty kill went 1-for-3 against Vegas.
Markstrom ended the game with 22 saves on 24 shots, while Hill turned aside all 25 shots from New Jersey.