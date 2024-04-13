LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Flyers 0

The Devils face the Flyers tonight at Wells Fargo Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals as of yet

DEVILS LINEUP

Clarke - Hischier - Bratt
Meier - Haula - Mercer
Palat - Bowers - Holtz
MacDermid - Tierney - Foote

Hughes - Marino
Bahl - Smith
Siegenthaler - Nemec

Kahkonen

FLYERS LINEUP

Foerster - Poehling - Konecny
Tippett - Frost - Brink
Cates - Couturier - Hathaway
Farabee - Laughton - Atkinson

York - Sanheim
Seeler - Drysdale
Zamula - Johnson

Ersson

DEVILS MINUTE

Devils need to use strengths versus physical Flyers

