LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Flyers 0

The Devils face the Flyers tonight at Wells Fargo Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
The Devils face the Flyers tonight at Wells Fargo Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
No goals as of yet
Clarke - Hischier - Bratt
Meier - Haula - Mercer
Palat - Bowers - Holtz
MacDermid - Tierney - Foote
Hughes - Marino
Bahl - Smith
Siegenthaler - Nemec
Kahkonen
Foerster - Poehling - Konecny
Tippett - Frost - Brink
Cates - Couturier - Hathaway
Farabee - Laughton - Atkinson
York - Sanheim
Seeler - Drysdale
Zamula - Johnson
Ersson