New Acquisitions Shine as Devils Top Flyers 3-1 | GAME STORY

Daniel Sprong had a solid scoring chance early on, taking a pass from fellow newcomer Cody Glass and one-timing a blast from the left circle that was kicked out by Flyers goaltender Ivan Fedotov.

Glass continued his strong debut, scoring the game’s first goal with about nine minutes to go in the first. He ripped a shot from the high slot past a screened Fedotov to make it 1-0.

“They’re opportunistic. That’s what you like," said Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe of the line of Haula, Sprong and Glass. "(Glass) gets a chance and shot it into the net."

Glass felt good on the ice and more comfortable as the game went on.

“It felt good. It helps having Haula on my line and Sprongs going through the same thing as me. Once I get the thinking out of the game, hopefully I feel more comfortable out there.”

Shots on goal after one were 8-5 for the Flyers.

Jake Allen made a big stop early in the second on a breakaway by Tyson Foerster but after that, Devils had a strong start to the frame, outshooting the Flyers 9-2 in the first eight minutes

Erik Haula scored to give the Devils a 2-0 lead just over five minutes into the middle frame. Haula picked up a rolling puck and skated into the clear where he had a wide-open net and roofed it to double the lead of the visitors. The play was started by some good board work from Glass though the assists were given to Kovacevic and Dillon.

“Great way for a player to get confident in a new environment," said Keefe. "Haula, put him on left wing with those guys and he gets rewarded for a goal.”

Haula was happy to help bring the newcomers along and said he felt instant chemistry starting with practice on Saturday.

“It was a good start yesterday in practice. It felt natural," Haula stated. "The guys didn’t have much sleep but they came in and it was a good day for us. It’s nice to have a start like that.”

Haula had a lot of good things to say about Cody Glass, in particular.

“His position is great on the ice. He’s in the right spots a lot. Good 200-foot player and complemented the line great,” he began. “It builds confidence on a new team. I don’t know if you can get off to a better start than a goal and a win.”

Late in the second, Devils had the Flyers pinned in their zone for an extended period of time, forcing the Flyers to take a shit of over 90 seconds. The best chance was a quick shot by Jesper Bratt from the left circle that Fedotov turned away with his blocker.

After 40 minutes, shots on goal were 16-13 for the Devils.

Midway through the third, shots were 4-3 for Philadelphia. At that point, the first penalty of the game on either side was taken, Stefan Noesen for tripping. Devils were able to kill it off.

With just over four minutes to go, Jamie Drysdale got in behind the Devils defense and scored on a breakway to narrow the gap to 2-1.

With 90 seconds to go, Brett Pesce was hit behind the play by Travis Sanheim. Pesce was slow to get up and Sanheim took a penalty. Pesce stayed on the ice for the ensuing man advantage. Devils were able to keep the puck away from the Flyers for the next 70 seconds.

Dawson Mercer then added an empty-net (power play) goal to clinch the outcome with 17.8 seconds to go.

Final shot count was 24-23 for the Flyers.