LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Flames 0

The Devils face the Flames today at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals as of yet

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat - Hischier - Bratt
Haula - Hughes - Toffoli
Meier - Mercer - Lazar
Holtz - McLeod - Bastian

Siegenthaler - Nemec
Bahl - Marino
Hughes - Miller

Vanecek

FLAMES LINEUP

Mangiapane - Lindholm - Sharangovich
Zary - Kadri - Coronato
Huberdeau - Backlund - Coleman
Greer - Ruzicka - Dube

Weegar - Andersson
Hanifin - Tanev
Solovyov - Gilbert

Wolf

DEVILS HEAD COACH LINDY RUFF PRE-GAME

Ruff speaks to the media ahead of today's matinee

News Feed

