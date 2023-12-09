LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Flames 0

The Devils face the Flames today at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
The Devils face the Flames today at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
No goals as of yet
Palat - Hischier - Bratt
Haula - Hughes - Toffoli
Meier - Mercer - Lazar
Holtz - McLeod - Bastian
Siegenthaler - Nemec
Bahl - Marino
Hughes - Miller
Vanecek
Mangiapane - Lindholm - Sharangovich
Zary - Kadri - Coronato
Huberdeau - Backlund - Coleman
Greer - Ruzicka - Dube
Weegar - Andersson
Hanifin - Tanev
Solovyov - Gilbert
Wolf