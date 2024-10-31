LIVE UPDATES: Devils at Canucks

The Devils face the Canucks tonight in Vancouver. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
GOAL!
00:53 | 0 VAN, 1 NJD
Hischier (Mercer)
SHOTS: VAN 7, NJD 5
POWER PLAY: VAN 0/3, NJD 0/1
HITS: VAN 13, NJD 5
BLOCKED SHOTS: VAN 5, NJD 7
GIVEAWAYS: VAN 3, NJD 4
TAKEAWAYS: VAN 0, NJD 4
SHORTHANDED GOAL!
1:35 | 0 VAN, 2 NJDMercer (Hischier)
GOAL!
3:07 | 0 VAN, 3 NJD
Meier (Hischier)
GOAL!
14:04 | 0 VAN, 4 NJD
Palat (Hamilton, J. Hughes)
Meier-Hischer-Mercer
Palat-Hughes-Bratt
Cotter-Haula-Noesen
Tatar-Dowling-Bastian
Dillon-Hamilton
Siegenthaler-Kovacevic
Hughes-Pesce
Markstrom
Allen
Bains-Pettersson-Garland
DeBrusk-Miller-Boeser
Heinen-Blueger-Sherwood
Hoglander-Suter-Sprong
Hughes-Hronek
Soucy-Myers
Brannstrom-Juulsen
Silvos