LIVE UPDATES: Devils at Canucks

The Devils face the Canucks tonight in Vancouver. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL!
00:53 | 0 VAN, 1 NJD
Hischier (Mercer)

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: VAN 7, NJD 5
POWER PLAY: VAN 0/3, NJD 0/1
HITS: VAN 13, NJD 5
BLOCKED SHOTS: VAN 5, NJD 7
GIVEAWAYS: VAN 3, NJD 4
TAKEAWAYS: VAN 0, NJD 4

SECOND PERIOD

SHORTHANDED GOAL!
1:35 | 0 VAN, 2 NJDMercer (Hischier)

GOAL!
3:07 | 0 VAN, 3 NJD
Meier (Hischier)

GOAL!
14:04 | 0 VAN, 4 NJD
Palat (Hamilton, J. Hughes)

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier-Hischer-Mercer
Palat-Hughes-Bratt
Cotter-Haula-Noesen
Tatar-Dowling-Bastian

Dillon-Hamilton
Siegenthaler-Kovacevic
Hughes-Pesce

Markstrom
Allen

CANUCKS LINEUP

Bains-Pettersson-Garland
DeBrusk-Miller-Boeser
Heinen-Blueger-Sherwood
Hoglander-Suter-Sprong

Hughes-Hronek
Soucy-Myers
Brannstrom-Juulsen

Silvos

DEVILS MINUTE

Justin Dowling will make his season debut tonight and Nathan Bastian returns to the lineup

