Devils Drop Game in Montreal | GAME STORY

MONTREAL, Q.C. - The Canadiens scored early in the second period against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night, followed by a second one late in the third and an empty-netter to shutout New Jersey.

The Devils dropped their second preseason game and first on the road, 3-0 in Montreal.

The Devils' roster was dominated by players trying to make an impression on the coaching staff while also dressing several NHL regulars, who were tasked with another preseason game gearing up for Wednesday night at Prudential Center. Most of the Devils stars remained back in New Jersey. The Wednesday night roster will likely be very close to the NHL roster starting the season in Prague.

Jake Allen and Nico Daws shared the net on Tuesday night, and both goaltenders let in a single goal each.

Michael Pezzetta had a two-goal night, including the late empty-netter, and captain Nick Suzuki also scored for Montreal.