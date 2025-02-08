FOLLOW LIVE: Devils 1, Canadiens 0

The New Jersey Devils are in Montreal to face the Canadiens in an afternoon matchup!

Follow the Live Blog for updates throughout the game!

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

Screenshot 2025-02-08 at 1.38.53 PM

Bratt opens the scoring to extend his point streak to 8 games

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Haula - Mercer
Cotter - Dowling - Noesen
Tatar - Lazar - Bastian

Dillon - Hamilton
Pesce - Kovacevic
Hughes - Nemec

Allen

CANADIENS LINEUP

Caufield - Suzuki - Slafkovsky
Newhook - Dach - Anderson
Laine - Evans - Armia
Beck - Dvorak - Gallagher

Matheson - Carrier
Hutson - Mailloux
Xhekaj - Savard

Montembeault

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils visit the Canadiens in their final game before the 4 Nations break.

