LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 at Bruins 2

The Devils face the Bruins tonight at TD Garden. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL!

6:03 | NJD 1, BOS 0

Hischier PPG (Toffoli, J. Hughes)

Vitek Vanecek stopped all 13 shots he faced in the first period, his best highlights are below!

SECOND PERIOD

GOAL!

1:10 | NJD 2, BOS 0

L. Hughes (Toffoli, Bratt)

GOAL!

5:35 | NJD 2, BOS 1

DeBrusk (Marchand)

GOAL!

12:51 | BOS 2, NJD 2

Pastrnak

DEVILS LINEUP

Toffoli - Hughes - Bratt
Haula - Hischier - Palat
Meier - McLeod - Mercer
Holtz - Tierney - Bastian

Siegenthaler - Nemec
Hughes - Marino
Bahl - Smith

Vanecek

BRUINS LINEUP

Zacha - Geekie - Pastrnak
Marchand - Coyle - DeBrusk
van Riemsdyk - Merkulov - Frederic
Lauko - Beecher - Heinen

Lohrei - McAvoy
Lindholm - Carlo
Grzelcyk - Shattenkirk

Ullmark

HEAD COACH LINDY RUFF PRE-GAME

Ruff ahead of Devils Bruins game in Boston

