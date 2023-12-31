LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 at Bruins 2

The Devils face the Bruins tonight at TD Garden. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
GOAL!
6:03 | NJD 1, BOS 0
Hischier PPG (Toffoli, J. Hughes)
Vitek Vanecek stopped all 13 shots he faced in the first period, his best highlights are below!
GOAL!
1:10 | NJD 2, BOS 0
L. Hughes (Toffoli, Bratt)
GOAL!
5:35 | NJD 2, BOS 1
DeBrusk (Marchand)
GOAL!
12:51 | BOS 2, NJD 2
Pastrnak
Toffoli - Hughes - Bratt
Haula - Hischier - Palat
Meier - McLeod - Mercer
Holtz - Tierney - Bastian
Siegenthaler - Nemec
Hughes - Marino
Bahl - Smith
Vanecek
Zacha - Geekie - Pastrnak
Marchand - Coyle - DeBrusk
van Riemsdyk - Merkulov - Frederic
Lauko - Beecher - Heinen
Lohrei - McAvoy
Lindholm - Carlo
Grzelcyk - Shattenkirk
Ullmark