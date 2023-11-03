LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Blues 0

The Devils face the St. Louis Blues tonight at Enterprise Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
» Akira Schmid gets the start in net tonight. This will be his first game since being pulled on Oct. 25 as the starter against the Washington Capitals.
» Playing two games in two nights, Schmid is the only change to the lineup.
» Jack Hughes took a spill into the end-boards with nine minutes left to play in the period. Hughes went into the boards after tripping on Jordan Binnington's stick, skating at full speed through the slot to get a shot off. Hughes is able to skate off on his own, remained on the bench before taking one more shift before going down the tunnel.
No goals were scored in the period.
END-OF-PERIOD STATS
Power Plays: NJ 0/1 | STL 0/2
Hits: NJ 2 | STL 10
Giveaways: NJ 2 | STL 2
Takeaways: NJ1 | STL 0Blocked Shots: NJ 8 | STL 1
PIM: NJ 4 | STL 2
Toffoli-Hughes-Meier
Palat-McLeod-Bratt
Mercer-Haula-Lazar
Holtz-Tierney-Bastian
Siegenthaler-Hamilton
Bahl-Marino
Smith-Hughes
Schmid
Vanecek
Buchnevich-Thomas-Kapanen
Saad-Schenn-Kyrou
Toropchenko-Hayes-Vrana
Blais-Sundqvist-Neighbours
Leddy-Parayko
Krug-Faulk
Scandella-Bortuzzo
Binnington
Hofer