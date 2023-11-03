News Feed

Devils Stake Lead, Hold on For Win in Minnesota | GAME STORY
Brendan Smith to Host His First-Ever Kancer Jam Event | RELEASE
Devils Take Main Stage at Stadium Series | FEATURE
Jack Hughes Named NHL's First Star for October | BLOG
Devils Practice Before Road Trip | NOTEBOOK
Tickets on Sale Now for Stadium Series | BLOG
Red Hot | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Lazar: 'If We Tease You, We Like You' | STALL MATES 
Toffoli Named NHL's First Star of the Week | BLOG
Why I Wear My Number Pt. 1 | FEATURE
Fresh Off A Win, Devils Back to Work | NOTEBOOK
Dowling Assigned to Utica | BLOG
Devils PK Superior in Win over Minnesota | GAME STORY
Miller on Injured Reserve, Dowling Recalled | BLOG
Hischier to Miss Game Against Wild | NOTEBOOK
Haula Nets Two, Devils Lose Hischier in 5-4 Win | GAME STORY
Devils Lose in Wild Affair Against Capitals | GAME STORY
Los Diablos contra a los Caps en la 2ª parte de juegos en noches consecutivas | PREVIA

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Blues 0

The Devils face the St. Louis Blues tonight at Enterprise Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

» Akira Schmid gets the start in net tonight. This will be his first game since being pulled on Oct. 25 as the starter against the Washington Capitals.

» Playing two games in two nights, Schmid is the only change to the lineup. 

» Jack Hughes took a spill into the end-boards with nine minutes left to play in the period. Hughes went into the boards after tripping on Jordan Binnington's stick, skating at full speed through the slot to get a shot off. Hughes is able to skate off on his own, remained on the bench before taking one more shift before going down the tunnel. 

No goals were scored in the period.

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

Power Plays: NJ 0/1 | STL 0/2
Hits: NJ 2 | STL 10
Giveaways: NJ 2 | STL 2
Takeaways: NJ1 | STL 0Blocked Shots: NJ 8 | STL 1
PIM: NJ 4 | STL 2

DEVILS LINEUP

Toffoli-Hughes-Meier
Palat-McLeod-Bratt
Mercer-Haula-Lazar
Holtz-Tierney-Bastian

Siegenthaler-Hamilton
Bahl-Marino
Smith-Hughes

Schmid
Vanecek

BLUES LINEUP

Buchnevich-Thomas-Kapanen
Saad-Schenn-Kyrou
Toropchenko-Hayes-Vrana
Blais-Sundqvist-Neighbours

Leddy-Parayko
Krug-Faulk
Scandella-Bortuzzo

Binnington
Hofer

LINDY RUFF PRE-GAME INTERVIEW