LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Blues 0

FIRST PERIOD

» Akira Schmid gets the start in net tonight. This will be his first game since being pulled on Oct. 25 as the starter against the Washington Capitals.

» Playing two games in two nights, Schmid is the only change to the lineup.

» Jack Hughes took a spill into the end-boards with nine minutes left to play in the period. Hughes went into the boards after tripping on Jordan Binnington's stick, skating at full speed through the slot to get a shot off. Hughes is able to skate off on his own, remained on the bench before taking one more shift before going down the tunnel.

No goals were scored in the period.

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

Power Plays: NJ 0/1 | STL 0/2

Hits: NJ 2 | STL 10

Giveaways: NJ 2 | STL 2

Takeaways: NJ1 | STL 0Blocked Shots: NJ 8 | STL 1

PIM: NJ 4 | STL 2