Devils and Blue Jackets Wrap Season Series Friday Night | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (22-17-3) vs. BLUE JACKETS (14-21-9)

Head-to-Head

This is the fourth and final meeting between the Blue Jackets and Devils this season. The last time the two teams met was just after the holiday break on Dec. 27 in Newark. The Devils hold the 2-1-0 record over the season series, after a win in their last game, 4-3, and a victory in Columbus on Dec. 16, 6-3, during the Devils Fathers and Mentors trip.

Timo Meier scored the overtime winner in the last game between the clubs, while Jack Hughes, who remains out of the Devils lineup, had a hat trick the last time the teams met in Columbus.

Both Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid have picked up wins this season against Columbus, Schmid having started two of the three previous games. Nico Daws, currently on the NHL roster, has yet to face Columbus this season.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils are coming off a loss to the Canadiens where the sting lingers after clawing out from down 2-0 to tie the game, only to concede the lead with five minutes to play. The loss left the Devils in sixth in the Wild Card race with 47 points, two points behind Tampa for the second Wild Card spot, and also with two games in hand.

After a stretch of five games without scoring a power play goal, the man-advantage broke through with two against the Canadiens, the only two goals New Jersey would score against the Habs.

Brendan Smith is the latest player to go down with an injury, missing Wednesday night's game with a sprained knee. His injury will keep him out of the lineup for a while, placed on the Injured Reserve list on Thursday.

Defenseman Santeri Hatakka was recalled from Utica on Thursday and is an option to play against the Blue Jackets as the Devils try and find some balance between their left and right-handed shot defensemen.

Blue Jackets Team Scope:

Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner is expected to return to Columbus’ lineup on Friday night. He has been out of the lineup since Dec. 8 with a jaw injury that required his jaw to be wired shut.

The Jackets are well rested, having not played since Monday when they beat the Vancouver Canucks in the shootout and have not been on the road since Jan. 9. Between Jan. 9 and Friday’s game against the Devils, Columbus will have played just three games.

On Thursday the Blue Jackets made several roster moves, loaning defenseman David Jiricek to their AHL affiliate in Cleveland and placing goaltender Spencer Martin on waivers, with the intention of assigning him to Cleveland if he clears.

By the Numbers:

With Brendan Smith missing the last Devils game, New Jersey has now hit 137 man-games missed to injury this season. Tomas Nosek has missed the most amount of games (36) dealing with a foot injury.

Santeri Hatakka has played in 9 NHL games in his career, all with San Jose at the tail end of the 2021-22 season.

Injuries:

Devils

Hamilton (pectoral muscle - IR)

Nosek (foot - IR)

Palat (lower body)

Smith (sprained knee - IR)

J. Hughes (upper-body - week-to-week)

Siegenthaler (broken foot - IR)

Blue Jackets

Blankenburk (upper body - IR)

Werenski (ankle - IR)

Laine (Collarbone - IR)

Jenner (Jaw - IR)