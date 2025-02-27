LIVE UPDATES: Avalanche 1, Devils 0

The Devils face the Avalanche tonight at Ball Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
The Devils face the Avalanche tonight at Ball Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
Palat – Hughes – Bratt
Tatar – Hischier – Noesen
Meier – Dowling – Mercer
Cotter – Haula – Bastian
Dillon – Hamilton
Pesce – Kovacevic
Hughes – Casey
Allen
Daws
Lehkonen - MacKinnon - Necas
Drouin - Mittelstadt - Nichushkin
Kiviranta - Drury - Colton
Wood - Kelly - O'Connor
Toews - Makar
Girard - Kylington
de Haan - Malinski
Blackwood
Wedgewood