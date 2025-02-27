LIVE UPDATES: Avalanche 1, Devils 0

The Devils face the Avalanche tonight at Ball Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

DEVILS LINEUP

Palat – Hughes – Bratt
Tatar – Hischier – Noesen
Meier – Dowling – Mercer
Cotter – Haula – Bastian

Dillon – Hamilton
Pesce – Kovacevic
Hughes – Casey

Allen
Daws

AVALANCHE LINEUP

Lehkonen - MacKinnon - Necas
Drouin - Mittelstadt - Nichushkin
Kiviranta - Drury - Colton
Wood - Kelly - O'Connor

Toews - Makar
Girard - Kylington
de Haan - Malinski

Blackwood
Wedgewood

DEVILS MINUTE

The road trip continues in Colorado to face the Avalanche

