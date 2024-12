The Devils recalled goaltender Nico Daws from Utica of the American Hockey League.

Daws, 23, has played in 46 career NHL games over the past three seasons. He has a 19-22-1 record with a 3.13 goals-against average and .894 save percentage.

Daws is 3-9-1 on the current campaign with Utica with a 2.96 goals-against average and .900 save percentage.

The club assigned goalie Isaac Poulter to Utica.