2025 NJSIAA High School Hockey Championships Set for March 10 | RELEASE

The Devils will host the 2025 New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Girls and Boys Ice Hockey Championships presented by RWJBarnabas Health on Monday, March 10, 2025, with four state championship games being played on Prudential Center’s Main Ice starting at 1:00 PM. This marks the 27th year of the National Hockey League team’s involvement with the high school championships. For up-to-date information on championship matchups, please click here.

Event Timing (times subject to change):

1:00 PM, Boys Public

3:15 PM, Boys Non-Public

5:30 PM, Boys Public Co-Op

7:45 PM, Girls Championship

The New Jersey Devils have established the Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau Most Valuable Player Award which will be recognized after each state final matchup to honor their legacy to the game of NJ hockey.

The New Jersey Devils will also host their annual Night of Champions presented by RWJBarnabas Health featuring an in-arena recognition for the Public, Public Co-Op and Non-Public State Champions on Tuesday, March 11th vs Columbus Blue Jackets and the Girls State Champions will be celebrated on Monday, March 24th vs Vancouver Canucks as part of Women’s Empowerment Night.

For the Girls Championship game, select PWHL’s New York Sirens players will be present to award the winning team the championship trophy. The winning team will also be invited out to the Sirens’ game later that week for a special in game presentation honoring the winning team’s recent championship.

Ninety-two schools, including 64 boys Public schools, 16 boys Non-Public schools and 12 girls programs will be participating in this year’s NJSIAA Ice Hockey Tournament. Northern Highlands, Bridgewater-Raritan, Pascack Valley, Hopewell Valley, Princeton Day, and Delbarton all enter the tournament as the no. 1 seed in their respective brackets.

Tickets for the NJSIAA Ice Hockey Championships are available for purchase at Prudential Center’s box office (165 Mulberry Street, Newark, NJ, 07102) and online at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets are priced at $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for seniors, students, plus applicable fees. Active military personnel are priced at $10 with ID (at Prudential Center’s box office, day of event only), plus applicable fees.