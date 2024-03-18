United by Hockey Mobile Museum Returns to D.C. Region

Arlington, Va. – The Washington Capitals and Piney Orchard Ice Arena will host the National Hockey League's United by Hockey Mobile Museum at Piney Orchard Ice Arena in Odenton, Md., March 22-23. The United by Hockey Mobile Museum is a free fan experience that celebrates hockey’s trailblazers, changemakers and business leaders spanning various demographics. The traveling museum, in collaboration with ALXMOBILE and supported by the Hockey Hall of Fame, is currently on a seven-month tour across North America.

The museum will be open to the public from 3 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 22, and from 12 -7 p.m. on March 23.

The unique experience of 840 square feet of history includes exclusive artifacts from players from a wide array of backgrounds; video components; and a look at the next generation of young stars, NHL Officials, broadcasters and women in the game. The United By Hockey Mobile Museum features gloves worn by current Capitals forward T.J. Oshie - an Indigenous American. In addition, Capitals defenseman Ethan Bear - an Indigenous Canadian - and several Capitals alumni are also highlighted in the museum.

Part of the Hockey Is For Everyone initiative, the traveling museum demonstrates the ongoing commitment from the NHL and National Hockey League Players' Association to raise awareness and provide information about diverse individuals in hockey. This season’s mobile exhibition promises an even more immersive experience, with additions that explore the game’s impact on culture and society, as well as tributes to heroes both on and off the ice.

Renowned exhibit designer Natalie Zanecchia, who brought the United by Hockey Mobile Museum to life during its inaugural tour, continues to adapt the existing space, creating an interactive and captivating experience for fans of all ages.

New components to this season’s exhibit include a virtual reality experience that gives fans the opportunity to strap into the sled of Team USA paralympic gold medalist Malik Jones; an adaptive hockey display that explores the disciplines of Blind hockey, Deaf / Hard of Hearing hockey, Sled hockey, Special hockey and Standing / Amputee hockey; a collection of podcast interviews by hockey card collector and educator Dean Barnes, featuring the voices of players who are part of his card collection, and more.

Piney Orchard Ice Arena is owned by Black Bear Sports Group, Inc. and is the home of the Maryland Black Bears of the North American Hockey League. The facility is located at 8781 Piney Orchard Pkwy, Odenton, MD 21113.