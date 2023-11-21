Tiafoe Takes the Ice

The D.C. Sports family runs deep so it’s no surprise that when tennis star Frances Tiafoe attended Capitals practice on Tuesday, the entire team got involved.

Tiafoe is a DMV native who is currently ranked No. 16 in the ATP rankings and when he’s not busy with his crazy tennis schedule, likes to attend other sporting events.

Tiafoe attended the Wizards game last night and was up and at ‘em for Caps practice this morning.

He watched practice along the glass, and then was welcomed onto the ice by the entire team and Coach Spencer Carbery.