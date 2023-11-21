News Feed

Lapierre and Linemates Lead Caps to Fourth Straight Win

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Capitals Loan Dylan McIlrath to Hershey

Caps Host Columbus

Capitals Loan Hardy Häman Aktell to Hershey

Lindgren Blanks Champs, 3-0

Capitals Loan Hunter Shepard to Hershey

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Capitals Announce Initiatives Surrounding Nov. 18 Hockey Fights Cancer Night Presented by Leidos

Caps Host Cup Champ Knights

Caps Earn Plucky 4-1 Win Over Isles

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Capitals Recall Dylan McIlrath

Caps Visit Islanders

Caps Take Down Devils, 4-2

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

Capitals Recall Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Hunter Shepard

Charlie and Mikkayla Lindgren Launch Lindy’s Lineup

Tiafoe Takes the Ice

DMV tennis star Frances Tiafoe paid a visit to Capitals practice on Tuesday

tiafoe MW
By Taryn Bray
@tarynbray WashingtonCaps.com

The D.C. Sports family runs deep so it’s no surprise that when tennis star Frances Tiafoe attended Capitals practice on Tuesday, the entire team got involved.

Tiafoe is a DMV native who is currently ranked No. 16 in the ATP rankings and when he’s not busy with his crazy tennis schedule, likes to attend other sporting events.

Tiafoe attended the Wizards game last night and was up and at ‘em for Caps practice this morning.

He watched practice along the glass, and then was welcomed onto the ice by the entire team and Coach Spencer Carbery.

tiafoe 1

Fitted with some new hockey gloves and a stick, he messed around with some pucks and chatted with the team.

Several Caps players are avid tennis fans and players and quickly turned the hockey practice into a tennis one.

Luckily, Tiafoe brought a few racquets and balls, and the ice was soon turned into a tennis court as the guys rallied back and forth.

tiafoe 4

Then they all decided they wanted to take some serves from Tiafoe on the ice, with goaltender Charlie Lindgren making some dazzling saves and Tom Wilson and Rasmus Sandin practicing their serve returns.

tiafoe 3

After the on-ice session was done, Tiafoe headed to the locker room where he received a signed Ovi jersey and stick.

The two have met in the past, at a Lakers game and Tiafoe remembers the craze surrounding him as he was growing up in the area.

tiafoe 6

Tom Wilson and Tiafoe have also met in the past and exchanged a stick and racquet as well.

File today under the best hockey and tennis crossover of all time.