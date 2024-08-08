Madison Square Tops Lakeland in 12th Annual Baltimore Street Hockey Tournament

Baltimore, Md. – When the final buzzer sounded at the Baltimore Street Hockey Tournament on Aug. 2, kids on the Madison Square team excitedly rushed to the middle of “The Dome” at Madison Square Recreation Center in Baltimore City and poured water from coolers on their coaches.

Madison Square’s team successfully defended their home court, celebrating its 6-1 comebackwin over defending champion Lakeland by hoisting a mini Stanley Cup above their heads and posing with a championship banner.

“We got our get-back,” Kofi Brown, a participant on the Madison Square team, said. “It feels good.”

Hosted by the Washington Capitals and Baltimore City Recreation and Parks, Brown and his older brother Osei, 13, have participated in the Baltimore Street Hockey Tournament for the past three years with the Madison Square team. The two look forward to the tournament each year, and practice three times a month as part of their recreation center’s summer camp leading up to the big day.