Logan Thompson Named NHL's First Star of the Week

ARLINGTON, Va. – Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson has been named the NHL’s First Star for the week ending Jan. 19, the NHL announced today.

Thompson, 27, went 3-0-0 during the week and posted a 0.33 goals-against average and a .984 save percentage with two shutouts to help the Capitals extend their point streak to 10 games (7-0-3) and propel the team to the top spot in the NHL standings. The 6’4”, 207-pound goaltender stopped 61 of 62 shots faced over his three starts and recorded back-to-back shutouts on Jan. 14 and 16. In addition, Thompson posted a career-long 198:22 shutout sequence from Jan. 11 to Jan. 18, which marked the third longest in franchise history. Thompson is the third Capital to earn NHL Three Stars of the Week honors this season, joining Alex Ovechkin (First Star for the week ending Nov. 3) and Jakob Chychrun (Third Star for the week ending Dec. 1).

In 26 games played this season, Thompson has a record of 21-2-3 with a 2.09 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage with two shutouts. Thompson ranks second in the NHL in goals-against average, third in save percentage and tied for third in wins (min. 16 GP). With his shutout victory against the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 16, Thompson tied Braden Holtby (25 GP in 2015-16) for the fewest games needed to record 20 wins in a single season in franchise history. Since Nov. 1, Thompson has allowed two or fewer goals against in 17 of his 21 starts.